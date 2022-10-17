Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts...
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Washington state
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know about how to vote and what's on the ballot in Washington state.Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake in this year's midterm elections, as is a potential change in who oversees Washington's mail-in voting system.About 83% of seats in the state legislature are also on the ballot, along with local measures that could change how Seattleites vote in the future.Voting in Washington stateYou can register to vote or update your address online or by mail through Oct. 31. After that, registration changes can be made in person...
