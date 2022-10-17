Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know about how to vote and what's on the ballot in Washington state.Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake in this year's midterm elections, as is a potential change in who oversees Washington's mail-in voting system.About 83% of seats in the state legislature are also on the ballot, along with local measures that could change how Seattleites vote in the future.Voting in Washington stateYou can register to vote or update your address online or by mail through Oct. 31. After that, registration changes can be made in person...

