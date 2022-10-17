ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Local international group brings awareness to human trafficking in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - KABB/WOAI are committed to tackling the issue of human trafficking. Along with our "No Child Sold" campaign, we're spotlighting the important conversations in our community about how we're working to put an end to trafficking. Chuck Paul, a retired Family Protective Services investigator and Special Victims...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several buildings damaged by fast-moving blaze on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 fire fighters responded to a building fire on the city's northeast side Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Wye Dr. not far from Perrin Beitel Rd. Investigators said at least four or five businesses may have smoke and fire damage. Everyone inside the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar County will have 302 voting locations on November 8

SAN ANTONIO - Following months of heated discussions over how many voting locations Bexar County should have for the fast-approaching midterm elections, it only took a matter of minutes Tuesday for county commissioners to settle on a number. Bexar County voters will have 302 locations to cast their ballots on Nov. 8.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX

