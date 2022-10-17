Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Deaf man gets unique sentence in distracted driving death of 13-year-old Emily Zaltsman
SAN ANTONIO - After numerous Covid and legal delays, a man who pled guilty to manslaughter stemming from a 2017 distracted driving case finally received his punishment today. Five years after he crashed into a car and killed Emily Zaltsman, Paul Soechting received a most unusual sentence today. "It was...
news4sanantonio.com
Longtime San Antonio radio host, Russell Rush, under home hospice care
SAN ANTONIO - Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now is in home hospice care. Rush, 44, has been a recognizable voice in San Antonio for fourteen years. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Rush’s wife,...
news4sanantonio.com
Local international group brings awareness to human trafficking in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - KABB/WOAI are committed to tackling the issue of human trafficking. Along with our "No Child Sold" campaign, we're spotlighting the important conversations in our community about how we're working to put an end to trafficking. Chuck Paul, a retired Family Protective Services investigator and Special Victims...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
news4sanantonio.com
Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
news4sanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man injured by knife-wielding attacker while walking back from store on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after being cut in the face by another man with a knife on the East Side. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 North near Splashtown Drive. Police said the victim was walking back to his...
news4sanantonio.com
20 detained, multiple gambling machines seized during West Side raid, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Twenty people are detained and multiple gambling machines have been seized by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies during an early morning raid at two locations on the West side. Deputies and SWAT units executed a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday at both locations simultaneously at a home...
news4sanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio College throws Clothesline Walk to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio College is hosting its 11th annual Clothesline Walk to Promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Students will march across campus with t-shirts displaying messages such as “Pain is not Love” and “Love should not Hurt,” pinned to a clothesline. The event is...
news4sanantonio.com
Crisis Center of Comal Co. holding event Tuesday to bring awareness to domestic violence
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - In Comal County last year, 19 women and men lost their lives to domestic violence. One-in-three women will experience domestic violence in 2022. In the last two years, the Crisis Center of Comal County has helped nearly 900 domestic violence victims. This month is Domestic Violence...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
news4sanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify man who died after losing control of SUV, crashed into pole
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died after crashing into a utility pole on the East Side. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rice Road near WW White Road. When police go to the scene, they found the driver pinned...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
news4sanantonio.com
Several buildings damaged by fast-moving blaze on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 fire fighters responded to a building fire on the city's northeast side Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Wye Dr. not far from Perrin Beitel Rd. Investigators said at least four or five businesses may have smoke and fire damage. Everyone inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County will have 302 voting locations on November 8
SAN ANTONIO - Following months of heated discussions over how many voting locations Bexar County should have for the fast-approaching midterm elections, it only took a matter of minutes Tuesday for county commissioners to settle on a number. Bexar County voters will have 302 locations to cast their ballots on Nov. 8.
news4sanantonio.com
Speeding driver dies after losing control of SUV, crashes into utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Police say speed was a factor in a fatal accident where a man crashed into a utility pole on the East Side. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rice Road near WW White Road. When police go to the scene, they found the driver pinned...
news4sanantonio.com
Alabama, Clay Walker, Bret Michaels among new entertainers added to San Antonio Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO - Officials announced on Thursday more entertainers set to perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2023. Platinum-selling artists like Alabama, Ronnie Milsap, Clay Walker, Dwight Yoakum and Bret Michaels of Poison join an already star-studded lineup. Here is the current list:. Ryan Bingham –...
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
Comments / 0