Ephrata, PA

In-custody death at Snake River Correctional Institution

An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Michael Aaron Haferkamp, died Monday night, October 17, 2022. Authorities report that Haferkamp passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was 45-years-old. Officials say that next of kin has been notified. Haferkamp was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional...
OREGON STATE
Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
OREGON STATE
Weekend rain & snow expected to make roads slick

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain and snow is on its way! That's great for the drought situation and the prolonged wildfire smoke that's expected to clear this weekend. This will be the first rain chance Oregon's seen in nearly a month. That means ash, vehicle fluid, and fall leaves will add to the potentially slick roads.
OREGON STATE
ODFW holds public meeting that highlights whale entanglement

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife sits down with the commercial Dungeness crab industry in North Bend. “We’re asking the crab industry to come and meet with us about a number of different issues. One of which is whale entanglement,” said Caren Braby.
NORTH BEND, OR

