No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
KCRG.com
Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. It comes after Hinson was hospitalized for a kidney infection on Sunday. The debate was planned to air on PBS. The TV station says...
Daily Iowan
Miller-Meeks
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said she wants the American Dream to be possible for everyone, so she is working to be part of a government to make that accessible. “There’s only one place where you can have a dream and you can have a desire and you can have...
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
KETV.com
Race for Iowa's Senate seat tightens
Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years. The closest any candidate has come to prevent him from re-election came in 2016 when his opponent lost by 26 percent. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register shows Grassley...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Albia Newspapers
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
UI Center for Human Rights, Legal Clinics helps offer immigration legal services to Afghan immigrants
Soon after an influx of Afghan evacuees arrived in the U.S. in August 2021, the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights started working with the UI College of Law Legal Clinic to assist in legal service provision. The program, ALL Iowa Afghan Legal League of Iowa, aims to address...
Daily Iowan
Federal judge dismissed lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief plan
This is a developing story, check back for updates. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six republican states, including Iowa, challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said the states failed to show that the policy is causing them direct,...
How close is Iowa's Senate race, really?
Good morning. There are just three weekends left before the election. Mike Franken is riding a burst of momentum from last weekend's Iowa Poll result that showed him just three points shy of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the Senate race. But experts are still broadly skeptical Grassley will lose. ...
Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect
Middle ground is not something that often is seen nowadays in Iowa government or our politics. These days, candidates, elected officials and community members often are seen as flawed if they speak in favor of the middle ground. Case in point: Too many people have staked out extreme positions on one of the most important […] The post Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
In Florida, abortion rights, not ‘Biden’s inflation,’ should be a top concern for voters | Opinion
There’s a reason Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the patron saint of macho man freedom, doesn’t want to talk about abortion rights on the campaign trail.
Daily Iowan
SWANA students at the UI want to feel heard
Middle Eastern, Southwest Asian, North African, and Arab (SWANA or MENA) University of Iowa students — like myself — are wondering when the alienation, targeting of our community, and connotation with violence will end at the university. Map by Ryan Hansen/The Daily Iowan. My academic year started with...
3 News Now
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City receives planning grant for bridge improvements
A grant from the Federal Highway Administration will allow Iowa City to begin planning improvements to the Burlington Street Bridge. The $300,000 grant was announced in August as a part of the Bridge Investment Program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law has created a five-year plan that will provide $350 billion to federal highway programs.
