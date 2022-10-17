ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Debate between Hinson, Mathis canceled, no plans to reschedule

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. It comes after Hinson was hospitalized for a kidney infection on Sunday. The debate was planned to air on PBS. The TV station says...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Miller-Meeks

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said she wants the American Dream to be possible for everyone, so she is working to be part of a government to make that accessible. “There’s only one place where you can have a dream and you can have a desire and you can have...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Race for Iowa's Senate seat tightens

Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years. The closest any candidate has come to prevent him from re-election came in 2016 when his opponent lost by 26 percent. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register shows Grassley...
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices

For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment

Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Federal judge dismissed lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief plan

This is a developing story, check back for updates. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six republican states, including Iowa, challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said the states failed to show that the policy is causing them direct,...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

How close is Iowa's Senate race, really?

Good morning. There are just three weekends left before the election. Mike Franken is riding a burst of momentum from last weekend's Iowa Poll result that showed him just three points shy of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the Senate race. But experts are still broadly skeptical Grassley will lose. ...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect

Middle ground is not something that often is seen nowadays in Iowa government or our politics. These days, candidates, elected officials and community members often are seen as flawed if they speak in favor of the middle ground. Case in point: Too many people have staked out extreme positions on one of the most important […] The post Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

SWANA students at the UI want to feel heard

Middle Eastern, Southwest Asian, North African, and Arab (SWANA or MENA) University of Iowa students — like myself — are wondering when the alienation, targeting of our community, and connotation with violence will end at the university. Map by Ryan Hansen/The Daily Iowan. My academic year started with...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City receives planning grant for bridge improvements

A grant from the Federal Highway Administration will allow Iowa City to begin planning improvements to the Burlington Street Bridge. The $300,000 grant was announced in August as a part of the Bridge Investment Program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law has created a five-year plan that will provide $350 billion to federal highway programs.
IOWA CITY, IA

