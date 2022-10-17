ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

In-custody death at Snake River Correctional Institution

An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Michael Aaron Haferkamp, died Monday night, October 17, 2022. Authorities report that Haferkamp passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was 45-years-old. Officials say that next of kin has been notified. Haferkamp was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Slick roads possible this weekend with rain and snow

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain and snow is on its way! That's great for the drought situation and the prolonged wildfire smoke that's expected to clear this weekend. This will be the first rain chance Oregon's seen in nearly a month. That means ash, vehicle fluid, and fall leaves will add to the potentially slick roads.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Colder temperatures in Florida than Oregon Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — Has Mother Nature turned the country upside down?. That was the case Wednesday afternoon where Tampa, Fla. saw an afternoon high of 68 degrees. Meanwhile, Western Oregon saw smoky skies and highs in the mid 70s!. It's not very often that you see a southern city...
TAMPA, FL
KVAL

Fall foliage threatened by Oregon's first autumn storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Start taking those fall foliage photos now! The first major fall storm of the season is on its way this weekend. Strong winds, heavy rain, and even the chance of snow for the Cascades could bring the fall colors to the ground. Western Oregon usually sees...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODFW public meeting highlights whale entanglement

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife sits down with the commercial Dungeness crab industry in North Bend. “We’re asking the crab industry to come and meet with us about a number of different issues. One of which is whale entanglement,” said Caren Braby.
NORTH BEND, OR
KVAL

Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Oregon Humane Society celebrates the opening of Community Veterinary Hospital

Thursday marked a special occasion for the Oregon Humane Society as it cut the ribbon in celebration of opening the Community Veterinary Hospital. The project, called the New Road Ahead, initially broke ground in March 2021 after almost 10 years of analysis and planning. The Oregon Humane Society says it's the largest expansion project in their 154-year history. It not only includes the Community Veterinary Hospital, but also a Behavior and Rescue Center and Animal Crimes Forensic Center; pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November, the Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy