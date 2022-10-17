Read full article on original website
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
Oregon State Police offer safety tips for driving in dense fog
EUGENE, Ore. — When driving in foggy conditions, Oregon State Police has some safety tips. First things firs: slow down and leave distance between you and the car in front of you so you have time to stop. Make sure your headlights are on, but not your high beams...
More than 100 vehicles involved in yesterdays pileup on I-5, over 60 crashed
A 20-mile stretch of Southbound I-5 was shut down in multiple locations Wednesday due to three different accidents; two of them fatal. Around 8:00 a.m., 16 miles north of the Beltline, a pile-up of vehicles began. 45 cars and nearly 20 commercial vehicles, including semi's, crashed into each other and...
In-custody death at Snake River Correctional Institution
An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Michael Aaron Haferkamp, died Monday night, October 17, 2022. Authorities report that Haferkamp passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was 45-years-old. Officials say that next of kin has been notified. Haferkamp was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional...
Slick roads possible this weekend with rain and snow
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain and snow is on its way! That's great for the drought situation and the prolonged wildfire smoke that's expected to clear this weekend. This will be the first rain chance Oregon's seen in nearly a month. That means ash, vehicle fluid, and fall leaves will add to the potentially slick roads.
Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday as smoke lingers over Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through Monday night as smoke lingers over western Oregon and southwest Washington. Wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest coupled with the latest forecast will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.
Colder temperatures in Florida than Oregon Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — Has Mother Nature turned the country upside down?. That was the case Wednesday afternoon where Tampa, Fla. saw an afternoon high of 68 degrees. Meanwhile, Western Oregon saw smoky skies and highs in the mid 70s!. It's not very often that you see a southern city...
Two counties to vote on pitch to change state lines and add Eastern Oregon to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in two counties will soon vote on measures paving the way for Idaho and Oregon to redraw their border. Morrow and Wheeler counties, both in eastern Oregon, have measures on the November ballots addressing the ‘Greater Idaho’ pitch to redraw state lines. Greater...
Fall foliage threatened by Oregon's first autumn storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Start taking those fall foliage photos now! The first major fall storm of the season is on its way this weekend. Strong winds, heavy rain, and even the chance of snow for the Cascades could bring the fall colors to the ground. Western Oregon usually sees...
ODFW public meeting highlights whale entanglement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife sits down with the commercial Dungeness crab industry in North Bend. “We’re asking the crab industry to come and meet with us about a number of different issues. One of which is whale entanglement,” said Caren Braby.
Elizabeth Warren to join Kotek at rally Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big name is hitting the campaign trail in Oregon. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland on Saturday. She will appear at the Get Out the Vote rally with Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek. The race for governor in Oregon has drawn...
Oregon Humane Society celebrates the opening of Community Veterinary Hospital
Thursday marked a special occasion for the Oregon Humane Society as it cut the ribbon in celebration of opening the Community Veterinary Hospital. The project, called the New Road Ahead, initially broke ground in March 2021 after almost 10 years of analysis and planning. The Oregon Humane Society says it's the largest expansion project in their 154-year history. It not only includes the Community Veterinary Hospital, but also a Behavior and Rescue Center and Animal Crimes Forensic Center; pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November, the Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.
