Allrecipes.com

Fudge Stripe Cookies

Combine butter and sugar in a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of the mixing bowl once or twice. Add egg, vanilla, and salt; beat until well-incorporated, about 30 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour, beating on low until just combined, about 1 minute.
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Ramona-Cruz Peters

Ramona is one of the 60 million cooks in our Allrecipes community as well as an Allrecipes Allstar. Also known as: Ramona Ruby Cruz-Peters, 41, Austin, Texas. Day job: Editor-in-Chief at Fab Everyday and cookbook author. Side gig: Allrecipes Allstar. Who I cook for: Myself and my husband, Nik; and...
AUSTIN, TX
Chocolate Chestnut Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray. Combine chocolate morsels and hot coffee in a medium bowl; let stand for 2 minutes and then stir until chocolate is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in eggs, oil, sour cream, and vanilla until smooth.
Firecracker Chicken

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place a rack in the center of the oven. Combine cornstarch, ginger, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag or large bowl. Place beaten eggs in a large shallow bowl or dish. Add chicken to bag and shake to coat.
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls

Combine warm milk, molasses, and yeast in a small bowl and stir together until combined. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and 4 1/2 cups of the flour to the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add milk mixture, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; add remaining 1/4 cup flour 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
S'Mores Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the bottom of 2 (9-inch) cake pans with parchment paper, lightly spray with baking spray. Combine cake mix, eggs, milk, and butter in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Mix in espresso powder and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans, spreading into even layers.

