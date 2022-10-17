ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MO

Billings mourns former assistant fire chief who died in crash

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
The Billings community is mourning the loss of former assistant fire chief Mike Moore, who died Friday following a crash in Republic.

Moore, who retired from the Billings Fire Protection District a year ago after more than two decades, was known as hard worker and dedicated family man.

Fire Chief Austin Essick said Moore, 53, was a public servant who was in the military before his time as a firefighter. Moore's obituary says he was a member of the U.S. Army and served in Kuwait.

"Anytime you needed anything, he was there for it," Essick said.

As the assistant fire chief, Moore handled many of the operational needs of the fire protection district. His interests extended well beyond that. Moore served on the school board and was involved in various volunteer opportunities. He worked for Alpine Aviation in Nixa as a logistics manager.

"He pretty much had his hand in a little bit of everything," Essick said.

Above all, however, Essick said he will remember the love that Moore had for his wife and three children.

"He definitely thought of his family first," Essick said.

A spokesperson for the city of Republic said Moore was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday and died at the hospital. The other driver involved in the crash was also injured.

A prayer vigil for Moore was held Sunday at Grounded Coffee Company in Billings. A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in Moore’s name through the Billings school District. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the Billings High School auditorium. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m., also in the school auditorium. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Billings.

