Ephrata, PA

WKRC

Man shot to death in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in West Chester Township Thursday. It happened in an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive near Muhlhauser Road around 5 p.m. Officers found a 20-year-old victim in a white sedan. He was taken to the hospital, where...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Police identified him as Steven Grow, 49. Grow was struck on Mill Road near Kolping Park at about 6 a.m. According to police, he was in the middle of the road at the time.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Armed thief robs USPS mail carrier in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Green Township Police are asking for information after a mail carrier was robbed. Police said the mail carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed at gunpoint on White Oak Drive near Cheviot Road just before 11 a.m. Monday. The thief took the mail...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Getting squeezed: Why orange juice is likely to get more expensive

HIALEAH, Fla. (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Hurricane Ian will soon be squeezing more out of your wallet. Florida citrus growers had anticipated their first good crop in several years, but last month's hurricane destroyed much of that harvest. Fifth-generation Florida citrus grower Roy Petteway sees the destruction all over his orchard....
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season

COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
OHIO STATE

