WKRC
Man shot to death in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in West Chester Township Thursday. It happened in an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive near Muhlhauser Road around 5 p.m. Officers found a 20-year-old victim in a white sedan. He was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Police identified him as Steven Grow, 49. Grow was struck on Mill Road near Kolping Park at about 6 a.m. According to police, he was in the middle of the road at the time.
WKRC
Armed thief robs USPS mail carrier in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Green Township Police are asking for information after a mail carrier was robbed. Police said the mail carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed at gunpoint on White Oak Drive near Cheviot Road just before 11 a.m. Monday. The thief took the mail...
WKRC
Jury deadlocked in trial of West Chester quadruple murder suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The jury has been unable to reach a verdict so far in the case of Gurpreet Singh. Singh is accused of murdering his wife, her parents, and her aunt in 2019 in West Chester. He could receive the death penalty if convicted. The jury was sequestered...
WKRC
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
WKRC
Getting squeezed: Why orange juice is likely to get more expensive
HIALEAH, Fla. (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Hurricane Ian will soon be squeezing more out of your wallet. Florida citrus growers had anticipated their first good crop in several years, but last month's hurricane destroyed much of that harvest. Fifth-generation Florida citrus grower Roy Petteway sees the destruction all over his orchard....
WKRC
Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WKRC
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for prisoner who killed inmate in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a Warren County Correctional Institution prisoner who murdered another inmate. Victoria Drain, legally changed her name from Joel Drain, while her appeal is pending. Drain told two stories to investigators. Initially, she said she was...
WKRC
East Central, Lawrenceburg once again in same place in Indiana AP prep football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 18, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4. 2. Indpls Cathedral...
WKRC
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
