essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State again named a Fulbright HSI Leader
MONTCLAIR, NJ — For the second consecutive year, the U.S. Department of State has recognized Montclair State University for its commitment to providing life-changing educational opportunities. The department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Oct. 12 that it has named the university a 2022 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team upsets Caldwell, advances to county tournament quarterfinals
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team upset No. 7 seed Caldwell, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caldwell. Columbia, which improved to 15-5 on the season, was scheduled to visit No. 2...
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost to Verona, 18-6, on Friday, Oct. 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. The Ridgers will host Shabazz on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins SEC–Liberty Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team, under head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park. Senior Langston Siguenza won the race in 18:44.50, sophomore Sahli Negassi finished...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to county tournament semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team, under head coach Sean Devore, advanced to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament. West Orange, seeded third, was scheduled to face second-seeded Livingston in the semifinals on Tuesday Oct. 18, at Livingston in an ECT semifinals doubleheader. The other semifinal pitted No. 12 seed Glen Ridge against No. 1 seed Montclair. The final will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen. Jehki Williams, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
essexnewsdaily.com
Communion breakfast at St. Peter’s celebrates Msgr. Reilly
BELLEVILLE, NJ — As is customary during the month of October, the St. Peter’s Confraternity of the Holy Rosary in Belleville once more held its annual Communion breakfast recently. Close to 100 parishioners and friends attended the event at the Chandelier and listened to a keynote speech from Monsignor William J. Reilly, a longtime priest who has held several key roles in the Archdiocese of Newark since his ordination in 1965.
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to build bandstand, modernize fields at Brookdale Park
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Oct. 11, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced two construction projects taking place in Brookdale Park. The first project is the construction of a permanent bandstand and open-air pavilion; the second includes improvements to the four Little League/softball fields and soccer field.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team falls to Passaic County Tech in rematch of last year’s sectional final; Jaguars honor late EOC student Letrell Duncan during game
EAST ORANGE, NJ — It has been a little over a week since the loss of East Orange Campus’ Letrell Duncan, and the East Orange Campus football Jaguars held a moment of silence and prayer for the Duncan family before the opening kickoff of this past Saturday’s contest, Oct. 15, against the Bulldogs of Passaic County Technical Institute at Paul Robeson Stadium. It also set the stage for these two squads to face each other for the first time in the regular season. When we last saw the PCTI Bulldogs, East Orange had run roughshod all over them 35-7 in the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 championship at the same location. East Orange Campus lost to Passaic Tech 14-6 in the 2019 Group 5 sectional semi finals in Wayne that year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep. The Ironmen defeated the Pirates, 35-21. Don Bosco scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. On their third possession of the game, the Pirates drove 70 yards in six plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 17-yard scoring pass, and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. hitting the first of his 3 extra points to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7 with :44.9 left in the first quarter.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange 5K to raise awareness about suicide prevention raises $15K
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Oct. 2, runners and walkers participated in the third Run for WOSAC 5K Race/Walk for suicide prevention and awareness. The 5K run is hosted by the West Orange STOP Suicide Advocacy Coalition at Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange. This year’s event...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk raises $20K for local families fighting ALS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 9 raised $20,000 to support local families battling ALS and to support the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund. “We are grateful to all who participated in this annual event, and for the generous donations that will help support such an important cause,” Mayor Robert D. Parisi said. “The walk to defeat ALS is an incredible way to unite our community and fundraise for those battling ALS.”
