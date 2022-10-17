ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man charged with concealing woman’s death after body found at Cobb construction site

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4IuU_0icVwgsI00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a man with concealing a woman’s death in Cobb County.

Acworth police responded to a home off Ivey Road on Friday on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe.

Police determined that Sharpe was killed off N. Cobb Parkway at a construction site in Kennesaw. Someone moved her body to the Ivey Road location.

Kennesaw police secured an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Jake Schell on Friday.

He faces multiple charges in connection with Sharpe’s death including concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, card theft and drug charges.

Sharpe’s cause of death has not been released. Schell is in the Cobb County jail without bond.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site

KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
californiaexaminer.net

Police Make An Arrest After Finding A Deceased Guy In Buckhead

On Monday, police said that they had arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a house on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead the previous week. They say a guy driving a stolen automobile caused the accident that killed Christopher Eberhart. They think...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
135K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy