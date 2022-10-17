PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.

