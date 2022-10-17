ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads

There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

North Lebanon Township supervisors address Walmart truck traffic concerns

This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors on Monday received thanks from residents for action taken to limit truck traffic through a residential neighborhood, discussed methods to mitigate a noise concern, and heard complaints from a resident about a township employee.
NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Sara B

Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder

November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site

A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

