Mercury
Truck driver found not guilty of leaving scene of pedestrian’s death in western Berks
A Berks County jury Thursday acquitted the driver of a box truck who continued along his route after striking and killing a Robesonia man who was crossing Route 422 while walking his dog in 2021. Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester, York County, faced a felony charge of accidents involving...
Man taken to hospital after arriving at Lancaster County gas station with gunshot wounds
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Lancaster County gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Oct. 19 around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 5000 block...
Pennsylvania man threw 86-year-old woman to the ground twice to steal her keys
A woman in PA said she was thrown to the ground multiple times because a man wanted to steal her car. The 86-year-old, a woman from Lincoln-Lemington, said Raymond Wilson, her attacker, threw her on the ground and stole her house keys. Once Wilson noticed they were not car keys, he came back pushed the […]
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
abc27.com
Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
WGAL
Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads
There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof is returned to jail
MIDDLEBURG – The woman accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March is back in jail. Visiting Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson on Monday revoked the bail of Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove. District...
Pennsylvania Mountain Lion Was Regular Sight Until End of 19th Century, Then It Simply Disappeared
While hundreds of Pennsylvanians claim to have seen a mountain lion every year, the last proven sighting of the wild animal was at the end of the 19th century, writes Marcus Schneck for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Township supervisors address Walmart truck traffic concerns
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors on Monday received thanks from residents for action taken to limit truck traffic through a residential neighborhood, discussed methods to mitigate a noise concern, and heard complaints from a resident about a township employee.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month
Local businesses as well as major retailers are amazing at decorating for the season that's upon us. I've found three shops I want to highlight, focusing on all things spooky, and harvest.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder
November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies
READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
WGAL
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
