BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday night Game of the Week is Woodlawn (3-4,1-1) vs No. 1 Catholic High (6-1,2-0) for a big time District 5-5A matchup. Just a year ago, the Panthers rallied to beat the unbeaten Bears to win the 5-5A District Title for the first time under Head Coach Marcus Randall. It was Catholic’s only loss of the season, as they went on to win the Division I state championship under new Head Coach David Simoneaux.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO