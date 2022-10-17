ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Ride Along : Week 8 Marcus Randall

BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday night Game of the Week is Woodlawn (3-4,1-1) vs No. 1 Catholic High (6-1,2-0) for a big time District 5-5A matchup. Just a year ago, the Panthers rallied to beat the unbeaten Bears to win the 5-5A District Title for the first time under Head Coach Marcus Randall. It was Catholic’s only loss of the season, as they went on to win the Division I state championship under new Head Coach David Simoneaux.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What LSU fans should know for homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before Louisiana State University’s homecoming football game kicks off against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know. Ticket Information. Fans can visit StubHub for purchasing tickets, but hurry, tickets are selling fast. Prior to arriving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win

BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Q&A: New LSU Basketball coach at SEC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season, the SEC Tipoff returned to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams went through the events of the day on Wednesday like it had never been missed. LSU was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

KJ Williams Preseason All-SEC Second Team Selection

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers

BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern. BRPD says there are multiple shooting victims and none of their injuries appear to be life threatening. A large police presence and EMS can be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy