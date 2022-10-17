Read full article on original website
Ride Along : Week 8 Marcus Randall
BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday night Game of the Week is Woodlawn (3-4,1-1) vs No. 1 Catholic High (6-1,2-0) for a big time District 5-5A matchup. Just a year ago, the Panthers rallied to beat the unbeaten Bears to win the 5-5A District Title for the first time under Head Coach Marcus Randall. It was Catholic’s only loss of the season, as they went on to win the Division I state championship under new Head Coach David Simoneaux.
What LSU fans should know for homecoming
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before Louisiana State University’s homecoming football game kicks off against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know. Ticket Information. Fans can visit StubHub for purchasing tickets, but hurry, tickets are selling fast. Prior to arriving...
Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win
BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
Q&A: New LSU Basketball coach at SEC Media Day
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season, the SEC Tipoff returned to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams went through the events of the day on Wednesday like it had never been missed. LSU was...
KJ Williams Preseason All-SEC Second Team Selection
BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s...
How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers
BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy leaving record label, charting new direction for career
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, American Idol winner Laine Hardy made an announcement about his musical career. The Livingston Parish native is taking his “career in a new direction,” according to an Instagram post by Hardy. Hardy is leaving the Disney Music Group record label.
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern. BRPD says there are multiple shooting victims and none of their injuries appear to be life threatening. A large police presence and EMS can be...
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
