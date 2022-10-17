Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bright Blessings LKN receives grant
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Bright Blessings LKN a $2,250 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The local award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded...
myfoxzone.com
North Carolina child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
qcnews.com
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2K to Mooresville Police Department
Academy Sports + Outdoors on Talbert Road partnered with the Mooresville Police Department to help with the upcoming Afternoon Out and other programs by providing the department a $2,000 donation. Afternoon Out, which is planned for Oct. 23, is designed to bring law enforcement and the community together for fun...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
Man driving truck plows into a Walmart
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A man crashes into a Walmart, only suffering minor injuries. Taylorsville Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Inc. and Alexander County Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to Walmart in Taylorsville, NC, about a vehicle that had driven into the building with confirmed entrapment.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center to host painting parties
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will bring painting fun to the public. The center’s outreach artist, Abby Moretz, will lead beginners through advanced painters in creating their own masterpieces with no pre-sketching. All participants are encouraged to be creative with colors to make their painting or ceramics unique.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman graduate to serve mission in Nevada
Sara Lawrence, a 2021 graduate of Lake Norman High School, is headed to Reno, Nevada to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There are about 54,500 missionaries serving in 411 missions across the U.S. and around the world. Sister Lawrence, as female missionaries...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman dies in Wilkes County crash
A Statesville woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after a car wreck in Wilkes County. Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, was reported missing by her family and a Silver Alert was issued. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, in a news...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements For Disabled Veteran Killed In House Fire
CHARLOTTE, NC — A disabled veteran that was killed on October 10th in a house fire will be laid to rest on October 19th. The funeral will be held at the Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM, followed by the home going service at 12PM.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jet East plans to expand operations at Statesville airport
Jet East, a Gama Aviation Company, announced today that they have officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. “The facility at SVH offers an amazing opportunity for Jet East and allows us to expand our capacity, capabilities, and reach within a key region of the U.S.,” Stephen Maiden said. He is the Jet East President and CEO. “The facility is in impeccable condition. The energy for this new endeavor is high and this is truly a milestone moment for the Jet East team and the customers we serve and support.”
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Comments / 0