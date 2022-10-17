ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Related
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with theft record arrested at Walmart in Mount Dora

A Leesburg man was arrested on a theft charge at the Walmart in Mount Dora. An asset protection employee caught 58-year-old Lee Curry Cobb on Monday attempting to push a cart filled with electronics out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Mount Dora Police Department. Cobb was escorted to the loss prevention office where he was interviewed and placed under arrest by a police officer. Cobb was also given a written trespass notice. A surveillance video showing Cobb’s actions was also provided to the officer. A records check revealed that Cobb has three previous theft convictions.
MOUNT DORA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL

