A Leesburg man was arrested on a theft charge at the Walmart in Mount Dora. An asset protection employee caught 58-year-old Lee Curry Cobb on Monday attempting to push a cart filled with electronics out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Mount Dora Police Department. Cobb was escorted to the loss prevention office where he was interviewed and placed under arrest by a police officer. Cobb was also given a written trespass notice. A surveillance video showing Cobb’s actions was also provided to the officer. A records check revealed that Cobb has three previous theft convictions.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO