Related
click orlando
Man found in crashed car dies from gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, deputies said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m. after receiving reports about a car crash.
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WESH
Man accused of pointing gun at Cocoa law enforcement officers remains in jail
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an officer was supposed to have his first court appearance Thursday. WESH 2 first covered this story last week when the man was shot during a confrontation with a security guard and Cocoa police. From the hospital...
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of attempting to get student into car near Lake County bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a student reported being approached by a man, who attempted to get the boy to get into his car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 12-year-old East Ridge Middle School student was standing at a bus stop in Clermont near 3rd Avenue, deputies said.
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
WESH
Police: Man accused of attempted murder arrested in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday. A warrant in reference to a failure to appear in court had been issued for the arrest of Tyler Gibson, 21. He's facing charges for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, according to...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
WESH
Video shows Orange County deputy arrested for DUI slumped over at wheel
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have released body cam video showing the moment St. Cloud police arrested an Orange County deputy fordriving under the influence. The video shows St. Cloud police officers finding Deputy John Guzman unconscious behind the wheel. According to the police report, the car was on...
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement prepares for unsanctioned 'Trucktoberfest' event
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unsanctioned, unpermitted truck event has law enforcement in the Daytona Beach area gearing up to deal with any issues that arise. It's called "Trucktoberfest," and it's been heavily promoted on social media. As you know, we are still in hurricane recovery mode. Debris is...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
WESH
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly punches girlfriend for cleaning house on his day off
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend because she was trying to clean the house on his day off. The woman called 911 after she was punched in the face Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived at...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with theft record arrested at Walmart in Mount Dora
A Leesburg man was arrested on a theft charge at the Walmart in Mount Dora. An asset protection employee caught 58-year-old Lee Curry Cobb on Monday attempting to push a cart filled with electronics out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Mount Dora Police Department. Cobb was escorted to the loss prevention office where he was interviewed and placed under arrest by a police officer. Cobb was also given a written trespass notice. A surveillance video showing Cobb’s actions was also provided to the officer. A records check revealed that Cobb has three previous theft convictions.
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
Argument over disciplining a child led to murder-suicide in Deltona, sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff said a fight over disciplining a child, led to a murder-suicide in Volusia County. Investigators said a man stabbed his wife and then himself Monday night at a home on Gramercy Drive in Deltona. Investigators said three children were in the home...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
click orlando
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
