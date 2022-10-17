ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

cnycentral.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22

Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

November 2022 Food Sense Orders Due November 4th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order November Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, November 4. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Rochester arrest a Brooklyn resident for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

On October 18, 2022, the State Police arrested Ian Brown, age 22, from Brooklyn, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Brown was charged after being stopped for a traffic violation in the city of Rochester. Brown was arrested...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Rochester resident on drug and weapons charges.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist who failed to use his turn signal. Troopers ultimately stopped the vehicle on Willite Drive and identified the operator as Terrance Carter, age 29, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Fulton, NY
