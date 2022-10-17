ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
LLOYD, NY
As deer become more active, officials warn motorists to use caution

LINCOLN, Neb. — Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads as deer become more active this fall. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some tips to help drivers avoid deer collisions and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks...
LINCOLN, NE
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
ILLINOIS STATE
NSAA 8-Man first round playoffs

KEARNEY. Neb. — Class D1. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 6. Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12. Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22. Lawrence-Nelson 62, Nebraska City Lourdes 16. Osceola 88, Fullerton 38. Sandhills/Thedford 80, Hyannis 28. South Loup 40,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Medicaid will have multiple changes starting in 2024

HASTINGS, Neb. — The public health insurance program Medicaid is visiting communities across the state to share with healthcare providers and members their new changes. Medicaid is also listening to the biggest struggles the insurance users and healthcare providers are facing. “One of the first things we want to...
NEBRASKA STATE

