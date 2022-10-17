Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now.

The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The complaint alleges Fox violated several terms of his deal with Block’s, including not paying various fees and using a different company to supply the rebranded shops.

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order to Block’s, saying Fox could not breach the 2016 license and supply agreement or purchase products covered by it from anyone other than Block’s.

