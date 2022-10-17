ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli

By Dan Eaton | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sULZ7_0icVw3jK00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now.

The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The complaint alleges Fox violated several terms of his deal with Block’s, including not paying various fees and using a different company to supply the rebranded shops.

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order to Block’s, saying Fox could not breach the 2016 license and supply agreement or purchase products covered by it from anyone other than Block’s.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat remains close to a dead heat, the candidates continue to pound pavement across Ohio, hoping to pick up as many supporters as they can. https://nbc4i.co/3gm9xCq. Protecting children from sexual abuse. (WCMH) - Assault survivors call...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast

(WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow teachers and other staff to carry guns after 24 hours of training. Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: Columbus and central Ohio U.S. House races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five of Ohio’s 15 recently redrawn Congressional districts touch central Ohio, and not one of the races is uncontested in the Nov. 8 election. Ohioans have less than three weeks to cast a ballot for who they would like to see in Congress, as well as other candidates above and below […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna’s Crescent at Central Park development to gain new medical office and independent surgery center

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new building anchored by four healthcare tenants is joining a sprawling mixed-use development in Gahanna. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Noon Development will build a 46,000-square-foot medical office and independent surgery center in Gahanna’s 112-acre Crescent at Central Park complex. The facility will be constructed on 3.8 acres at 720 Buckles […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy