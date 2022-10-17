Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.

16 HOURS AGO