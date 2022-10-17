Read full article on original website
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Expert Ratings for Coupa Software
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
Snap Inc Posts Q3 Revenue, EPS Beat, Announces Share Buyback, But The Stock Is Plunging For This Reason
Social networking and camera company Snap Inc SNAP reported third-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: One of the companies that was highlighted as an earnings report to watch for the week, Snap reported after the bell Thursday. Snap reported third quarter revenue...
Where Dick's Sporting Goods Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dick's Sporting Goods has an average price target of $125.21 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $100.00.
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Where Plains GP Holdings Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Plains GP Holdings PAGP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains GP Holdings has an average price target of $15.2 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $13.00.
Expert Ratings for Overstock.com
Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Overstock.com OSTK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Expert Ratings for Blend Labs
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Blend Labs BLND stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Pineapple Energy PEGY shares increased by 32.4% to $5.03 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 89.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. American...
Why These 3 IBM Analysts Are Unimpressed With Q3 Beat And Raise
IBM reported a services booking slowdown for a quarter when most peers have had record bookings, an analyst said. The company faces tough comps in 2023, another analyst stated. IBM IBM reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share on revenues of $14.1 billion, beating Street expectations. The Armonk, New...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
