Top Speed
The Audi RS3 Performance Is 406 Horsepower of Pure Insanity
The fourth generation Audi A3 was unveiled in 2020, and the RS3 followed shortly after. While the next generation will be all electric, the current RS3 is still offered with a five-cylinder engine that delivers a total of 401 horsepower, making it the most powerful RS3 to date. Well, that was true until now, as Audi just launched the special edition RS3 Performance model that ups the power to 407 horsepower. While it may not seem like much, it is enough to dethrone the standard RS3. The model will be limited to only 300 units, but unfortunately, none of them are coming to the States.
Top Speed
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 BMW X1 M35i
The fully redesigned third-gen BMW X1 launched in May 2022, and it seems that the Bavarian carmaker is busy preparing its baby performance SUV to take down the likes of the Audi SQ2 and the Mercedes-AMG GLA. A fresh set of spy shots arrived with light camouflage from our photographers who witnessed an X1 M35i prototype zipping around the Nürburgring. This M lite version of the X1 will pack more aggressive bodywork and engine power to match its rivals.
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW M2 Will Probably Be BMW's Last True Driver's Car
The 2023 BMW M2 is now officially unveiled and by all accounts, it seems like it really wants to cater to the old-school petrolhead in search of not just uncompromising performance but driving involvement. The G87 M2 is certainly a far cry from the more subtle M models from days past, and that’s even more apparent if you opt for the Performance Parts option. What this does is it turns the new BMW M2 from a pocket rocket into the closest thing to a road-going GT4 racecar you can buy. In many ways, the 2023 M2 is a modern-day E30, and it will likely be BMW’s last driver-centric model.
Top Speed
2023 Range Rover Sport: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Range Rover Sport since its launch back in the mid-2000s has always been the underdog and the sportier alternative to the full-fat Range Rover. Not anymore. In the 15 years since it first went on sale, the Sport has evolved into a competent luxury off-roader in its own right.
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is Not Really Worth All the Hype
In typical Ducati fashion, the Bolognese factory has pushed the superbike boundary once again by introducing the fierce 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R. While the V4 R has truckloads of upgrades over the V4, the new 998cc, V4 engine with a claimed 240 horsepower has made all the headlines so far. But as impressive as this sounds, there is a reasonable arguement the Panigale V4 R is not really worth all this hype, at least in the United States.
Top Speed
Say Cheese: Honda Africa Twin Flaunts New Front Camera System
Radar systems are becoming more and more common on touring/adventure motorcycles. The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT was recently spotted with a radar, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 already employs one. Honda, however, is trying to do things a bit differently as it has filed patents for a front-facing camera system on the Africa Twin instead of going the usual radar way.
Top Speed
When Siblings Fight: Every Porsche Model Stacked Against One Another in a Race
If there is something the Porsche models do not lack, it is power and speed. And, if this is valid for the entry level models, things get a lot more interesting when we move to the top of the lineup. The guys over at CarWow wanted to see which of the six Porsche models: the 911, the 718, the Panamera, the Taycan, the Macan and the Cayenne is the fastest one. But, they didn’t go with “base” versions of these six models, they decided to go for the most powerful models in each lineup.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at a Possible Porsche Taycan GT3
It is not uncommon for companies to develop high-performance versions of their sedans, SUVs, or other high-selling vehicles and to draw influence from other models they already make. Some companies may put bigger engines in their cars, while others might choose to improve aerodynamics and handling, but in some cases companies will do both to improve their vehicles in every way. No brand knows this better than Porsche, having created performance versions of their Panamera, Cayenne, and even the Macan. The next car to receive this treatment could be the brand’s Tesla killer - the Porsche Taycan.
Top Speed
Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron is Probably the Craziest Car of the Decade
Ken Block unveiled the first details on his new toy - the S1 Hoonitron - back in December 2021. Just recently, he not only left Ford for Audi, but he also did a crazy shift, making the move from cars with internal combustion engines to electric-powered cars. So, he went from having three-pedal cars and all the control over his drive, to cars with no gearbox and an attitude. As for how well he will be able to handle his new ride, we’ll find that out on Oct. 25, 2022 when the next episode from Gymkhana, renamed Electrikhana, will be released. Until then, Ken Block and his team released an in-depth video detailing everything there is to be known on the new S1 Hoonitron.
Top Speed
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Top Speed
Rolls-Royce Is Officially Electrified: The Spectre Is The Most Luxurious EV
When it comes to luxurious EVs, the automotive world has given us a few products from Mercedes and BMW but none of them manage to achieve the levels of luxury that can be found in a brand like Rolls-Royce. The ultimate EV luxury can only come from the British masters. Thankfully, an all-new vehicle has just been released and has been dubbed the Spectre. Aside from the James Bond-inspired name, the Spectre may be the most luxurious EV the world has ever seen. Some have gone as far as characterizing it as the most luxurious car ever made. It all sounds very exciting; so, let’s have a look at what has come out of Royal Britain.
Top Speed
Renault Could Put Its Wild 5 Turbo 3E Racer into Production
If production cars can either be categorized as either utilitarian tools for moving from various points, or those that are intended to enliven any trek, the recent Renault 5 Turbo 3E falls into the latter category. Renault blew us away when they announced the 5 Turbo 3E, and then disappointed us seemingly seconds later when we realized it was never going to make it to production. However, don't be so sure about that just yet.
Top Speed
Ringbrothers Has Over 3,000 Horsepower of American Insanity Planned for SEMA 2022
The 2022 SEMA Show is right around the corner, and with every minute we are getting closer to learning more details on the models that will wow Las Vegas this year. With many automakers deciding to bow out this year, the remaining ones will have to make up for it. One of the makers that decided to show up is going to do it in style. Ringbrothers, for example, will show up with four custom build projects that will total more than 3,000 horsepower and more than 35,000 hours of hard work. Judging from the first teaser images we have on these four projects, we can assume the final work is worth every single minute of labor.
Top Speed
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: The Sports Car For The Minimalist
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around for more than three decades and has sold across four generations. In that time, the Japanese icon has gained quite a reputation among enthusiasts for being one of the most affordable and well-balanced sports cars around. Since 2015, Mazda has shifted more than...
Top Speed
Bentley Should Build This Mulliner Shooting Brake
We can't explain why, but lately, lots of virtual designers have imagined various cars as shooting brakes. Just the other day, Theottle came up with the idea of a 718 Sport Turismo, while more recently we've seen the BMW Z4 Shooting Brake, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H Shooting Brake, and the Ferrari Roma Shooting Brake. But, how about a Bentley Shooting Brake? In all honesty, the British company could use a model that offers more than the 9 cubic feet of cargo room offered by the Continental GT - Bentayga aside. Virtual 3D artist Artem Shkirenko also known as the artshkirenko.3d imagined such a model, and the result is easy to like.
Top Speed
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is the GT3 RS for Newbies
Porsche’s 911 lineup is thoroughly impressive, even the "entry level" Carrera S will provide a bevy of thrills. However, like every other Porsche, the Carrera S does not come cheap. It is easy to cross $130,000 mark with the necessary options packages, which does not create the best value. But for those who can't pony up that kind of dough, Porsche has launched the 2023 911 Carrera T. It isn't the cheapest 911, but is a lot better than the base Carrera and a lot more accessible than the top dogs of the 911 lineup, like the 911 Turbo S and the GT3 RS.
Top Speed
Toyota's GR Performance Arm Remains Devoted to Internal Combustion Engines
During a recent press conference launching the new Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Australia’s Sales and Marketing Vice President Sean Hanley had some choice words for those who view electrification as the sole path forward for the automotive industry. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is the newest hybrid to debut in the Australian market, but many are clamoring for more full electric models despite constraints in proper vehicle development. While outlining Toyota's electrified assets since the debut of the Prius, Hanley also suggested that internal combustion engines will live on through the GR brand, which offers performance versions of the Corolla, Supra, and 86.
Top Speed
We Can Get on Board with a Porsche Cayman Sport Turismo
We know the next generation Porsche 718 is going all electric and will arrive in 2025, and it will feature a design inspired by the Mission R Concept. Just like the current 718 lineup, we expect the next model to be offered in both coupe and roadster body styles, but what if a Sport Turismo version will also be added? The name is familiar to Porsche, as it offers it for both the Taycan and the Panamera, so, it could very easily take a step forward and offer a 718 Wagon, or as Porsche likes to call it, a 718 Sport Turismo. Such a model was imagined by the virtual artist known as Theottle, and the result is intriguing.
