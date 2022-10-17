Dominate All With A 1965 Ford Mustang

If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…

For many, the look of a classic Ford Mustang convertible is the ultimate. As one of the most iconic American cars ever made, it’s understandable why so many people are clamoring to own one. And while you certainly have quite a few choices on the market, this particular 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is quite the build, pushing your experience as the driver to a level you might not suspect on first glance.

Check out the latest Motorious Podcast here.

What you don’t see at first is the 331ci stroker V8 lurking under the hood. You get to control that beast via a Tremec 5-speed manual, returning to the days when true performance cars always featured a third pedal. A limited-split rear differential helps you put that power to the ground while electronic ignition provides some modern reliability.

Handling is another thing this Mustang delivers on big. Among the modifications in that area is a Borgeson quick-ratio power steering box, front sway bar, Global West tubular upper/lower A-arms, Bilstein shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes.

You’ll note this ’65 Mustang looks great, thanks in no small part to the fiberglass GT350-style hood and fiberglass front valance. On closer inspection, you’ll also see the 17-inch Vintage Wheel Works wheels and GT-style fuel door, and the dual exhaust finishers which exit through the rear valance for extra flair. This machine is a real head-turner.

Modern comforts are also included so you and your passengers further enjoy going for weekend drives. There’s Classic Auto Air air conditioning to keep you cool when summer returns, although you always have the option of dropping the top to feel the breeze. TMI vinyl and Alcantara seat covers do a great job of not only looking great but spoiling you so long drives are a joy.

With all these unique touches, this is far from your average 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. You can learn more about this build and arrange a deal on it through Laguna Classic Cars.