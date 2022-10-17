ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville imposes strength across state lines

PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Warriors crossed the state line battle in a non-conference matchup against Pittsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 14. It was all Smithville as the team came focused and ready to play. The Warriors outpaced the Dragons 35-7 to earn their seventh win of the season.
SMITHVILLE, MO
Chiefs Focus News & More

Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?

Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
KANSAS CITY, MO
channel1450.com

Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas

Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center

A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings

Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy