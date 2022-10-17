Read full article on original website
Broncos protect home field on senior night, 46-0
SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos celebrated senior night with a 46-0 shutout against the Fort Scott Tigers. Colton McKanna scored five touchdowns in the victory at home Friday, Oct. 14.
Smithville imposes strength across state lines
PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Warriors crossed the state line battle in a non-conference matchup against Pittsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 14. It was all Smithville as the team came focused and ready to play. The Warriors outpaced the Dragons 35-7 to earn their seventh win of the season.
Kansas Jayhawks are winning at football, but will coach Lance Leipold hang around?
For the last eight years, Lawrence resident Michael Monroe has tailgated near the corner of 11th and Mississippi streets every time the University of Kansas Jayhawks football team has a home game. Up until recently, it was often a lonely affair. “There’s been times when there’s only eight or 10...
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center
A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings
Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder, Hayward Spears Sr., dies at 88
Founder of Hayward's Pit BBQ, Hayward Spears Sr., died on October 2 at the age of 88.
Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash
An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.
Dump truck wedged under Lawrence highway bridge
Lawrence crews closed busy Kansas Highway 10 after a truck driver forgot to lower the dump bed and hit a bridge deck.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
