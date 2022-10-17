Read full article on original website
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
Spring ISD voters to consider $850M bond package at polls Nov. 8
Rebuilding Spring High School will be a key project for Spring ISD in the coming year should voters approve Proposition A in the district’s $850 million bond proposal in the upcoming November election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Voters will decide the fate of Spring ISD’s $850 million bond package Nov....
realtynewsreport.com
Primo Fitness Leaves California: Heads to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Primo Fitness, a supplier of gym equipment, is relocating its headquarters and its entire operation from California to Fresno, south of Houston. Primo Fitness acquired a 71,438-SF office/warehouse on 4.6 acres in Fresno in Fort Bend County at 701 Sycamore Road, near...
Houston receives music-friendly city designation
A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
realtynewsreport.com
Midway Starts Major Energy Corridor Project
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Midway has launched its redevelopment of a 70-acre corporate campus in the Energy Corridor, which will transform the site into a mixed-use development – called Watermark District at Woodcreek – offering a new hotel, high-end retail, office space, and midrise residential to West Houston.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Texas-based Zalat Pizza to bring concept to Kroger Marketplace in Conroe
Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
Houston Chronicle
Lina Hidalgo, a rising Democratic star, faces a tough reelection race to lead Harris County
Four years after she unexpectedly ousted a well-liked Republican to lead the nation’s third-most-populous county, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a pitched reelection battle against a well-funded Republican opponent — imperiling her party’s hopes that the Democratic superstar could one day ascend to statewide office.
Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston
Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
Q&A: Learn about the candidates running for Texas Senate District 15
Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is facing Republican George Brian Vachris in the Nov. 8 midterm election to represent the residents of Texas Senate District 15. The district covers a portion of Harris County. View a map of Texas State Senate districts here. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?
Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
ourtribune.com
Chronicle, ReduceFlooding endorse Mealer over Hidalgo
The Houston Chronicle has endorsed Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer for County Judge over incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo. I won’t recap the lengthy Chronicle article here; you should read it firsthand. But I will expand on it, especially vis-a-vis flood control, which the Chronicle touched only lightly. Let me...
KHOU
Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste
HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
Studs makes first move into Houston area with Rice Village studio
Studs opened at 2567 Amherst St., Houston, on Oct. 19 in Rice Village. (Courtesy Studs) Studs, the ear piercing studio and earrings brand, opened its 15th location in Rice Village on Oct. 19 at 2567 Amherst St., Houston. The first opening in Houston and third Texas celebrated its opening with a $5,000 donation to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-area nonprofit that produces art in low-income neighborhoods to preserve the communities' culture and architecture.
Two-floor Houston Toy Museum up and running in the Heights
The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct. 6, bringing two floors of exhibits to visitors with toys dating back to the late 1800s. (Courtesy Houston Toy Museum) The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct....
