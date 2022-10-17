Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Class 1A and 2A Cross Country State Qualifying meets run this afternoon, here’s what to watch for with our regional teams. The first site we take a look at is Central Springs where regional schools GTRA and West Bend-Mallard will be at. The Girls race features two ranked teams in #9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond and #16 North Iowa. Ranked Individuals at this meet include #9 Alyssa Richman of Manson-Northwest Webster, #17 Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield, #18 Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa, #25 Jacie Welbig of North Union, and #26 Tyra Schupbach of West Bend-Mallard. The only ranked boys team at this site is #15 Lake Mills. Ranked Boys Individuals include #9 Aaron Lursen from St. Edmond, #14 Justin Rygh of Lake Mills, and #26 Gavin Gruhovd of North Iowa.

