Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults. Beshear says the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He says the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky students 'profoundly impacted' by pandemic interruptions, newly released data shows
KENTUCKY — New data is showing students have been severely impacted and disrupted by challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky's 2021-2022 School Report Card was released on October 18, giving detailed insight into how each Kentucky school district fared amidst school shutdowns and virtual learning issues. According to the Associated Press, the report card showed fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading at grade level, and the scores from math, science, and social studies were even lower.
wpsdlocal6.com
Elevated fire risk continues amid ongoing drought
The fire risk in our area is not over. The US National Weather Service's Paducah office says a red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with gusty winds and very dry grass and brush. Red flag warnings for the Local 6 area...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois prep football playoff pairings show to air on WPSD
PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, WPSD Local 6 will air the 2022 IHSA Prep Football Playoff Pairings Show on its digital channel 6.3. The show will begin at 8pm and will last until 9pm as the brackets for the high school football playoffs are revealed. If you are not...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson misconduct hearing day 3 recap
More witnesses testify on third day of Jameson misconduct hearing. More testimony came Wednesday in Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing. Jameson faces a total of seven misconduct charges from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.
wpsdlocal6.com
More witnesses testify on third day of Jameson misconduct hearing
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — More testimony came Wednesday in Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing. Jameson faces a total of seven misconduct charges from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission. The beginning of the third day of Jameson's misconduct hearing didn't yield a lot of new information. That's because early...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/19 Illinois football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)...
wpsdlocal6.com
Check out these highlights from Local 6's Anchor Jennifer Horbelt's trip to Hawaii
Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt has been enjoying the beautiful scenery of Hawaii with a group of WPSD viewers as part of our partnership with Holiday Vacations. She's been reporting each day from various locations across the islands. Here are the highlight's she's shared with us!. Day 1 in Hawaii. Day...
Comments / 0