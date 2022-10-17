ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults. Beshear says the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He says the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
Kentucky students 'profoundly impacted' by pandemic interruptions, newly released data shows

KENTUCKY — New data is showing students have been severely impacted and disrupted by challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky's 2021-2022 School Report Card was released on October 18, giving detailed insight into how each Kentucky school district fared amidst school shutdowns and virtual learning issues. According to the Associated Press, the report card showed fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading at grade level, and the scores from math, science, and social studies were even lower.
Elevated fire risk continues amid ongoing drought

The fire risk in our area is not over. The US National Weather Service's Paducah office says a red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with gusty winds and very dry grass and brush. Red flag warnings for the Local 6 area...
Illinois prep football playoff pairings show to air on WPSD

PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, WPSD Local 6 will air the 2022 IHSA Prep Football Playoff Pairings Show on its digital channel 6.3. The show will begin at 8pm and will last until 9pm as the brackets for the high school football playoffs are revealed. If you are not...
'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
More witnesses testify on third day of Jameson misconduct hearing. More testimony came Wednesday in Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing. Jameson faces a total of seven misconduct charges from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.
More witnesses testify on third day of Jameson misconduct hearing

HOPKINSVILLE, KY — More testimony came Wednesday in Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing. Jameson faces a total of seven misconduct charges from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission. The beginning of the third day of Jameson's misconduct hearing didn't yield a lot of new information. That's because early...
10/19 Illinois football rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)...
