kicdam.com
Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg
Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven
A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
kicdam.com
June Reiman, 99, of Milford
A Mass of Christian Burial for 99-year-old June Reiman of Milford will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
kicdam.com
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
kicdam.com
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
kicdam.com
IGL Sanitary Sewer Addresses Infiltration
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Planning and Zoning commission took the first step toward updating its comprehensive plan Monday by asking Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer what their capacity for growth is. Manager Steve Anderson says the system would have plenty of capacity, if water that...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
kicdam.com
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/18/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Regional Volleyball started action last night for 1A, 2A, and 3A. In Class 1A Region 3, Bishop Garrigan beat Harris-Lake Park 3 sets to 0. The Golden Bears will host George-Little Rock in the Regional Quarter Finals. North Iowa topped GTRA 3 sets to nothing and will advance to play AGWSR in Ackley for the Regional Quarter Finals. West Bend-Mallard defeated South O’Brien 3-0 and will play at Glidden-Ralston for the Regional Quarter Finals.
kicdam.com
Spencer Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Cross Country team goes to Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for the Boys and Girls Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. In order to Qualify for the State Meet, an individual runner must place in the top 15 of their State Qualifying Race or be a part of a team between 5 and 7 runners that placed in the top 3 of the Team standings.
kicdam.com
Spencer Tigers XC Compete at State Qualifying Meet in Humboldt
Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers girls and boys Cross Country teams competed at the State Qualifying Meet Wednesday in Humboldt. The highlight of the afternoon was Peyton Morey who won the girls race with a time of 20:28.05. The win also qulifies her as an individul for the state meet. Here is coach Valarie Hamilton on Morey’s race.
kicdam.com
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner
A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
