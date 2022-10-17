Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Is Charlie Daniels’ “The Legend Of Wooley Swamp” The Best Spooky Country Song Of All Time?
When Charlie Daniels sadly passed away in July of 2020, he left behind a legacy that no one will be able to match. He simultaneously carried the genre’s traditions, and was a strong voice for keeping the outlaw in country music while realizing a good amount of crossover success. He brought his music to fans outside of the country music world, pushing him to heights few others have or will ever reach. Songs like “Devil Went Down To Georgia” and […] The post Is Charlie Daniels’ “The Legend Of Wooley Swamp” The Best Spooky Country Song Of All Time? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
