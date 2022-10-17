Read full article on original website
whdh.com
State Police investigating Danvers crash after driver falls from overpass
DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a Danvers crash in which one of the drivers jumped or fell from an overpass. According to State Police, at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 North on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers involving a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2006 Subaru Forester. After the crash, the Escape driver, a 34-year-old Chelsea man, either jumped or fell from the overpass. He landed on the roadway of Route 114 about 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
whdh.com
3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
whdh.com
Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation leads to arrest
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. Police said there are injuries. It’s unclear whether students were on the bus at the time. Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
whdh.com
Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
whdh.com
School bus crash in Watertown, 6 students taken to hospital
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
Police searching for missing New Bedford man
The man named Francisco was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County streets.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury
BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.
whdh.com
School bus driver saves family, puts out fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday, saving a family with a young baby. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. “I was just getting...
