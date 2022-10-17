WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO