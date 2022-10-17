ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

whdh.com

State Police investigating Danvers crash after driver falls from overpass

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a Danvers crash in which one of the drivers jumped or fell from an overpass. According to State Police, at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 North on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers involving a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2006 Subaru Forester. After the crash, the Escape driver, a 34-year-old Chelsea man, either jumped or fell from the overpass. He landed on the roadway of Route 114 about 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School bus crash in Watertown, 6 students taken to hospital

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning. There were 44 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash and six were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.
WATERTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury

BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.  
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School bus driver saves family, puts out fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester school bus driver put out a car fire Tuesday, saving a family with a young baby. Peggy Holloway, a school bus driver for Worcester Public Schools, said she was getting ready to drive kids home when she heard an explosion. “I was just getting...
WORCESTER, MA

