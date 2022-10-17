Shawn Michaels Talks WWE NXT Becoming a Hybrid of Its Past Two Eras, Bron Breakker and Halloween Havoc (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.
Stephen King Praises New Horror Movie, "Wish I'd Written It"
As he's want to do, horror master Stephen King has taken to Twitter to sound off on something new that he's been watching and this time he's given it perhaps the highest praise that one can imagine. Dread Central noticed that in a series of tweets this week, King heaped high praise on the Lionsgate horror-thriller Fall, a recent feature that follows two thrill-seekers stuck on a decommissioned TV tower in the desert some 2,000 feet in the air. In his first tweet, King called the film "Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL." He then added, "Wish I'd written it." In a follw-up, The Shining and IT scribe added: "Hint: If you suffer from acrophobia, DON'T WATCH IT."
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
Scott Steiner Reflects on His Famous "Steiner Math" Promo
Scott Steiner's famous "Steiner Math" promo leading up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA (Impact Wrestling) has become one of the most popular memes in all of pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling consistently holds it up as one of its iconic moments, wrestlers often try to find a way to parody or reference it and even NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Steiner's nephew, doesn't hesitate to bring it up on WWE programming.
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
AEW Shows CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Numerous WWE Stars During AEW Dynamite Promo
This week's AEW Dynamite featured a special promo recapping the history of former Ring of Honor World Champions ahead of Chris Jericho's title defense against Dalton Castle. That video showed a number of familiar faces, including former AEW World Champion CM Punk, former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes and WWE's Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. All of them were former ROH champs, but it's still rare to see AEW highlight people from outside the company.
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
WWE Planning a 30th Anniversary Special for Monday Night Raw
Following celebrations for John Cena and D-Generation X's wrestling birthdays on World Wrestling Entertainment programming earlier this year, WWE is already planning another anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw for early next year. @WrestleVotes reports that WWE has "plans in motion" for the 30th Anniversary of Raw, which is set to take place in January. The report adds that when Vince McMahon was still in power, WWE was looking to have the show at the Manhattan Center in New York City, and it's unclear as to if the new regime still wants that venue.
Top AEW Star Wants to "Disappear" From AEW TV
All Elite Wrestling's roster is without a number of its top stars at the moment. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain absent due to suspension, Adam Cole and CM Punk are on the shelf with injuries, and Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are taking a leave of absence. Despite this, the promotion has still been able to regularly pull seven figures in viewership without any of the aforementioned names.
Impact Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling featured a battle for the Impact World Tag Team Championships between Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Heath and Rhino, and after a heated throwdown in the ring that ended up getting Maria Kanellis Gored, Heath and Rhino have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions! While The Kingdom pulled out all the stops and did whatever they could to gain the advantage and take the match, Heath and Rhino still found a way to emerge victorious, and you can see the full moment unfold in the post below.
AEW Reportedly Releases Talent Involved in All Out Backstage Fight
All Elite Wrestling is moving ahead to its next pay-per-view, but the young promotion is still feeling the ripple effects from its predecessor. Even six weeks removed from AEW All Out and the subsequent backstage fight that broke out after the show's press conference, AEW has yet to conclude the third-party investigation into what went down between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. Following an uncensored tirade at his presser, Punk was reportedly confronted by Omega and the Bucks in his locker room before things turned physical. Punches were thrown, chairs were tossed, and Omega was reportedly bitten. Since this incident, all five men who were physically involved have remained off of AEW programming and have been removed from AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage video packages.
Karrion Kross Reveals He Would "Consider" Joining Bray Wyatt's Stable
Bray Wyatt has been back with WWE for over two weeks now, but he has yet to show fans the full picture of what stands before them. Wyatt's WWE Extreme Rules return came alongside human versions of the Firefly Funhouse puppets, leading many to speculate that those characters could end up being revealed to be WWE superstars to make up a new Wyatt-led faction. The Eater of Worlds has fanned this flame himself, as his Twitter name of "WYATT 6" indicates that Wyatt and his five Firefly Funhouse friends would join forces as a proper stable.
WWE SmackDown Might Be Bray Wyatt's Home for Foreseeable Future
After Bray Wyatt made his grand return to WWE at Extreme Rules, many expected for him to show up on the next night's Monday Night Raw. That didn't happen though, as he wouldn't show up again until Friday Night SmackDown, where he delivered a powerful promo before the masked version of Wyatt showed up once more. Wyatt didn't show up on Raw this week either, and according to a report from Fightful Select he is slated to appear during this week's SmackDown once more. A previous rumor stated that he was planned to appear on both Raw and SmackDown, but now it seems SmackDown could end up being his home for the foreseeable future.
Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss
Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
