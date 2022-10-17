Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Suffers Broken Foot

Arizona already has made arrangements to fill the newly created void at the position.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered a significant foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that will keep him on the sidelines for at least the next several games, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

Brown sustained a small fracture in his foot that does not require surgery but will keep him out for about six weeks, per Rapoport. The news is somewhat of a welcome update after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier on Monday that the receiver’s injury could be season-ending.

Brown is expected to get a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before determining his exact course of recovery. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his press conference Monday that the fourth-year wideout would be out “indefinitely.”

Brown left the Week 6 game late in the fourth quarter after an interception by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Brown did not return to the game and was later seen wearing a walking boot, but he told reporters that his initial X-rays came back negative, per Schefter.

Brown, 25, has been the lone bright spot for an otherwise under-performing Cardinals offense this season. Since he was acquired during this year’s NFL draft, the former Ravens wideout has racked up 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games, leading the team in all three categories.

Arizona already has made plans to fill the expected loss of Brown by striking a deal with the Panthers to acquire veteran deep threat Robby Anderson. The 29-year-old ended his tenure in Carolina on rocky footing, as he was sent to the locker room during Sunday’s game against the Rams by interim coach Steve Wilks after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.

Anderson joins a Cardinals team that has labored its way to a 2–4 record but gets a major boost this week. Three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins is eligible to return from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Arizona will look to cover the loss of Brown with Hopkins and Anderson and hope to bounce back from a two-game skid when it hosts the Saints on Thursday.

