BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
ESPN

Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
BBC

West Ham and Arsenal charged for failing to control players at weekend

West Ham and Arsenal have both been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players following separate games on Sunday. Hammers players surrounded referee Peter Bankes after Romain Perraud's goal in the 1-1 draw at Southampton. They felt Bankes blocked Jarrod Bowen's path as he went to...
ESPN

Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt

Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
BBC

'﻿West Ham finding a groove'

F﻿ormer West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow. G﻿abbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.

