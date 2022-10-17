Read full article on original website
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024
It has been rumoured that new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract and now it has been confirmed.
'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez's impact and work ethic since his move from Benfica back in the summer.
ESPN
Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or
In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
Aston Villa latest, Ronaldo fallout, Premier League news: football countdown – live
Villa are seeking a replacement for Steven Gerrard and Chelsea v Manchester United headlines a big Premier League weekend
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
BBC
West Ham and Arsenal charged for failing to control players at weekend
West Ham and Arsenal have both been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players following separate games on Sunday. Hammers players surrounded referee Peter Bankes after Romain Perraud's goal in the 1-1 draw at Southampton. They felt Bankes blocked Jarrod Bowen's path as he went to...
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
PREVIEW-Soccer-Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle of survival
BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The season may only be 10 matchdays young but Hertha Berlin and Sunday's league opponents Schalke 04 are already firmly locked in a battle for survival in the Bundesliga.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham
Watch Darwin Nunez's brilliant header as Liverpool go 1-0 up at home to West Ham in the Premier League.
BBC
Steven Gerrard: 'I won't feel sorry for myself' - Aston Villa boss believes he can turn form around
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he will not "feel sorry for myself" as he looks to steer the club away from the Premier League relegation zone. Gerrard is under increasing pressure with Villa sitting 16th in the table having won just two games this season. The former Liverpool midfielder...
ESPN
Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt
Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
BBC
'West Ham finding a groove'
Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow. Gabbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.
Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan are keen on extending Romelu Lukaku's loan deal.
