Domaine
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
I’m an interior designer – 10 cheap things that will make your home look more expensive
THERE'S no need to blow your budget on decor when there are plenty of cheap options that give off an expensive aesthetic. One interior design expert shared 10 affordable items he's found that look luxe. YouTube user Garrett is a practical designer, meaning he isn't willing to sacrifice his budget...
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
We Tried The Cheapest Space Heater At Lowe's. Here's How It Went.
Buying an electric fan space heater is a bewildering process, not because of the complexity of options, but because they're all very similar under the hood.
I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement
A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
The Best Time Of Year To Plant Hydrangeas
Knowing when and how to plant your hydrangeas can help you reap the benefits of this perennial staple year after year. Let's get into the details.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors
Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
actionlifemedia.com
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
The Best Home Depot Holiday Sale Secrets
The holidays are coming sooner than you think, and there are plenty of ways to save at Home Depot this season. Here are the best tips to save for the holidays.
7 Affordable Kitchen Upgrades That Will Help Sell Your House, According to Real Estate Experts
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you ask real estate experts (and we did), they will universally tell you that putting a little time and money into your kitchen is worth the investment if you’re planning to put your house on the market. Unfortunately, kitchen remodels can get very costly very quickly. Still, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to upgrade your kitchen. There are plenty of affordable ways to spruce things up. Ahead, a few ideas.
Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong
This is the secret to a good smelling house.
livingetc.com
So much more than all-white - interior designer Sheena Murphy's home shows how to do a neutral palette to perfection
Interior designer Sheena Murphy, founder of the design studio nune, is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. We go to her for her understanding of how to take a pared back palette and make it warm. For how to take cool hues and elevate them to cosy new levels. For understanding that texture is as important as color.
The Best House Painters for Interiors of 2022
An instant way to transform any room in a house is by giving it a fresh coat of paint, whether to update an old color palette or prepare a home for sale. But that can be a lot of work: picking the right color and sheen, taping off walls, laying down tarps, coating the walls, and getting proper coverage (which may require navigating high-up or hard-to-reach areas). The best house painters for interiors can do it all, allowing homeowners to enjoy the results without lifting a finger. Some of the best house painting companies may also offer extra services, including color consultations or cabinet repainting.
The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros
Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
