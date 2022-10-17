ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman trustees dismayed over ambulance tangle

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2Kqq_0icVu9xG00

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township.

Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls . They both will, however, help out in a mass casualty situation.

Creation of county-wide ambulance service on table

Boardman trustees sent an open letter Monday saying they are not happy about the situation since many of those communities’ residents come to Boardman to utilize services such as shopping and entertainment and that many of Boardman’s ambulance calls include residents from those communities.

The letter reiterated that Boardman has a contract with LifeTrans Ambulance and assures residents will have service. Trustees said that the agreement covers 95% of the township’s needs and provides two ambulances stationed in the community.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Boardman News (Weekly)

“We are disappointed that some communities are not interested in ensuring the safety
of all Mahoning County residents. Regardless of the misinformation and rhetoric being
spread, we will continue to ensure that the residents of Boardman Township will
always be cared for and safe,” trustees wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Commissioners deny road vacation request

Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region

Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy