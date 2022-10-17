BrightPet Nutrition Group (BrightPet), a leading marketer and manufacturer of premium and super-premium pet foods, treats and care products, has completed the strategic acquisition of Bravo! Pet Foods (Bravo), a pioneer in frozen raw and freeze-dried pet diets. The transaction by BrightPet, a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners (AMCP), a middle-market private equity investment fund, is the second in two years, reflecting the company’s commitment to a M&A strategy that bolsters its branded portfolio while extending capabilities in high growth market segments.

