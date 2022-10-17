Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Photo: Credit: KARE - Core samples drilled by Talon Metals. Talon has found nickel deposits underground in Aitkin County which contain 7-9% nickel, some of the highest concentrations in the world. Jennifer Austin - KARE 11 News - October 18, 2022. The first sign as to what Talon Metals is...
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi
Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Vitta Pizza’s New Location Announces Soft Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A...
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Photo: Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash Friday night on the Iron Range. By Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - October 14, 2022. A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that killed a beloved Iron Range woman.
