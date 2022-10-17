Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen blasts 'The Talk' co-hosts: 'There is one person carrying the show'
Jerry O’Connell was a guest Monday on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and found himself defending his co-workers. O’Connell became a permanent co-host of The Talk in 2021 after years of serving as both guest and guest-host. While he has thrived on the daytime talk show, Cohen claims the Stand by Me star is the only one.
Andy Cohen reacts to Joe Gorga, Jennifer Aydin’s ‘gross’ BravoCon altercation
“Period dot.” Andy Cohen was not happy to hear about the fight that broke out between Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas during BravoCon. When asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thought of the drama, he simply said, “I think it’s gross. Period dot.” The Bravo boss’ response comes after Joe and Melissa Gorga allegedly got into a verbal discussion with Aydin — who has been a fierce defender of Teresa Giudice, Joe’s sister, amid their feud — in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in New York City on Saturday. According to various reports, Melissa went after her co-star first and...
Carole Radziwill gets $110K smile makeover: See the before-and-after pics
Carole Radziwill has a new smile to flaunt around town. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star underwent a smile makeover with celebrity dentist Dr. Apa — and spent a six-figure sum on it. We’re told Radziwill refreshed her 20-year-old veneers and plopped down $110,000 to replace 12 uppers and 10 lowers. The reality star’s goal was a new design, with improved shapes, color and overall balance; she wanted her top lip to hang more naturally and comfortably over her front teeth. “When Carole came in for her post-op, she said something great, ‘Nobody notices but everyone notices.’ I’ll tell you...
bravotv.com
A RHONY Producer Reveals for the First Time What They "Didn't Show" on Scary Island
BravoCon 2022 was full of surprises, including flying sparks between Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson, Heather Dubrow revealing she bought a “love shack” in L.A., and an abrupt exit from Kathy Hilton. But it wasn’t just Bravolebs who were spilling tea. The three-day New York City spectacular, held at the Javits Center from October 14 to 16, also brought Bravo producers to the stage to share secrets from the most unforgettable moments in Bravo history, straight from the people who witnessed it up close and personal.
Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto
Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood
Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with...
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Diana Jenkins Bot Theory: It ‘Cut Me to the Core’ That ‘Someone Would Be That Hateful’
Protecting her family. Garcelle Beauvais is looking into her belief that fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Diana Jenkins purchased online bots to cyberbully her 14-year-old son Jax. “I’m in a better place, but let me tell you, it was so hard because what cut me to the core is that someone would […]
Exclusive: Toya Bush-Harris Gets Candid About The 'Married To Medicine' Reunion & More
Toya Bush-Harris has become an unforgettable figure within the Bravo television franchise Married to Medicine. The Atlanta-based show follows the lives of doctors juggling marital life and their friends who married men in the same profession. The tension between the medical professionals and the housewives has been the foundation of the series for all nine seasons.While wedded to a physician, Harris has shown the challenges of being a family manager and supporting her spouse — an emergency medicine MD — through a pandemic. In an exclusive chat with OK!, Harris reflects on her path to reality television and what to...
Joe Gorga Says The Drama With Sister Teresa Giudice Is “Ruining My Life”
You’d think after over 10 years of family drama, make-ups, and break-ups, the Giudices and Gorgas would finally be able to put their beef to rest. But after an explosive few months of filming for the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey — I think it’s safe to say reconciliation between these […] The post Joe Gorga Says The Drama With Sister Teresa Giudice Is “Ruining My Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Melissa Gorga Says She Didn’t Join RHONJ Behind Sister Teresa Giudice’s Back; Say’s She “100 Percent Knew”
BravoCon 2022 was just as messy as the actual Bravo shows themselves. Panels, panels, and MORE panels featuring all of our favorite Housewives answering some shady questions by the moderators or fans themselves. During a Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, a fan asked whether or not Melissa Gorga ever hesitated joining the show knowing […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She Didn’t Join RHONJ Behind Sister Teresa Giudice’s Back; Say’s She “100 Percent Knew” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BET
Claudia Jordan Disputes Meghan Markle’s Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Briefcase Models Were ‘Objectified’
Recently, Meghan Markle claimed that while she was a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal she was treated like a “bimbo” and “objectified.” Now though, a fellow model on the popular game show is disputing those assertions. Taking to her Instagram account, Claudia Jordan slammed...
Kelly Ripa Recalls “Out-of-Body Experience” Discovering Regis Philbin Was Quitting ‘Live’ While On Air
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
TODAY.com
'E! News' returning with new co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon
The iconic entertainment news show "E! News" will be returning to its original nighttime slot in November with two new co-hosts, the network announced Thursday, Oct. 20. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester will host the show, which is set to air Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m. John Redmann and John Pascarella will serve as executive producers, according to a press release from NBCUniversal. (E! is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.)
Inside BravoCon: Truth behind ‘RHONJ’ drama and more behind-the-scenes secrets
Page Six was front and center this weekend at BravoCon 2022. “Virtual Reali-tea” hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy were in on all the action and even on stage as Real hosted “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel part one. We cover everything that went down from Joe Gorga’s rant to Jennifer Aydin’s drink toss, Lisa Rinna getting booed and what Kathy Hilton ate on the red carpet. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
