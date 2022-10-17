ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged

By Andra Litton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrU8W_0icVsqJU00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars.

Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer.

As KTSM reported , around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, September 9, an off-duty Texas Tech Police Officer working security at the Neighborhood Walmart in the 4700 block of Hondo Pass followed a man suspected of shoplifting from the store.

The officer stopped the suspect, later identified as Kurzenberger until he brought out a knife and allegedly threatened her with it.

The officer called for assistance, and a responded EPPD officer located Kurzenberger behind the White Sands Federal Credit Union on Hondo Pass, where he allegedly attacked the officer. The responding officer responded by firing at least one round at him.

Police say responding officers rendered aid to Kurzenberger until EMS arrived and transported him to University Medical Center for treatment.

The officer responsible for shooting Kurzenberger is a 9-year veteran assigned to the Northeast Regional Command Center. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, Internal Affairs, and the Texas Rangers are also completing separate investigations into the shooting.

Kurzenberger was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on Friday, where he is being held on bonds totaling $230,000. Jail records show he was also arrested in late July for Assault on a Security Officer and had an outstanding warrant for Cruelty to Animals.

