A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO