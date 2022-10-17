ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Chariho special education teacher honored with Golden Apple

When a child has autism, the parents can feel overwhelmed and just want the best for their son or daughter. When they find a teacher who's eager to help them find it, it's a blessing. NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are ready...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans

(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
BRISTOL, CT
Turnto10.com

'All for Allie': Family raises funds for suicide prevention

After losing their 17-year-old daughter to suicide last year, the Nelson family wants to make sure others are able to get help before it's too late. So this weekend, they're taking that life-saving message to the streets of Newport for the “Out of the Darkness” walk at Salve Regina University.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC10 I-Team: Shortage of primary care doctors affects Rhode Islanders

When Roberta Cherella of Providence found out her primary care physician was retiring, she immediately took action. “I get online, and I start making phone calls,” she said. But what should have been a simple process quickly proved otherwise. “Every doctor’s office I called, we are not taking any...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Thousands expected at funeral of 2 Connecticut officers

(WJAR) — Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of two Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty last week. A joint service for Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Toys R Us returns to Southern New England

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Geoffrey the Giraffe is making his return to Southern New England, greeting shoppers at the entrance to the new Toys R Us locations inside Macy's department stores. Shoppers will find toys for all ages on the second floor of the Macy's at Warwick Mall, next...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Write-in campaign for city councilor who filed complaint pops up in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Election season is here, and as campaign signs scatter lawns and fences in Woonsocket, it's an online version that's getting some attention. On Monday, Woonsocket resident Rhonda Charron started "Denise Sierra for Mayor," a private Facebook group helping push a write-in campaign for the outgoing city councilor who filed a complaint against former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt back in September.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Police searching for missing man in New Bedford

(WJAR) — New Bedford police said they are searching for a missing man named Francisco who was last seen during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said he has dementia and may speak incoherently. He was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women

A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man convicted of stealing from family of Superhero Alex

Bristol County prosecutors said Thursday that a Massachusetts man was convicted of stealing from the family of a Somerset boy known to the community as “Superhero Alex.”. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Garrett Turner to a serve a year in the House of Corrections. Turner is currently serving a six-month sentence for larceny in Plymouth County.
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing 2-year-old and father

(WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing 2-year-old child and her father on Thursday. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. According to police, investigators believed he may have been...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy