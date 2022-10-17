Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Chariho special education teacher honored with Golden Apple
When a child has autism, the parents can feel overwhelmed and just want the best for their son or daughter. When they find a teacher who's eager to help them find it, it's a blessing. NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are ready...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans
(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
Turnto10.com
Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA expects Providence high school route issues to be fixed by service reduction
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian said the agency expects the issues with special services for Providence high school students to be resolved by Saturday, when it temporarily reduces service statewide. RIPTA said no routes are being eliminated, but about 20 routes will...
Turnto10.com
'All for Allie': Family raises funds for suicide prevention
After losing their 17-year-old daughter to suicide last year, the Nelson family wants to make sure others are able to get help before it's too late. So this weekend, they're taking that life-saving message to the streets of Newport for the “Out of the Darkness” walk at Salve Regina University.
Turnto10.com
NBC10 I-Team: Shortage of primary care doctors affects Rhode Islanders
When Roberta Cherella of Providence found out her primary care physician was retiring, she immediately took action. “I get online, and I start making phone calls,” she said. But what should have been a simple process quickly proved otherwise. “Every doctor’s office I called, we are not taking any...
Turnto10.com
Thousands expected at funeral of 2 Connecticut officers
(WJAR) — Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of two Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty last week. A joint service for Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
Turnto10.com
Toys R Us returns to Southern New England
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Geoffrey the Giraffe is making his return to Southern New England, greeting shoppers at the entrance to the new Toys R Us locations inside Macy's department stores. Shoppers will find toys for all ages on the second floor of the Macy's at Warwick Mall, next...
Turnto10.com
Baker to attend Massachusetts State Police's 87th Recruit Training Troop graduation
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to attend the graduation of the Massachusetts State Police’s 87th Recruit Training Troop on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester. During the festivities, the troops, in full uniform, are announced to be fit to serve...
Turnto10.com
LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Turnto10.com
Write-in campaign for city councilor who filed complaint pops up in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Election season is here, and as campaign signs scatter lawns and fences in Woonsocket, it's an online version that's getting some attention. On Monday, Woonsocket resident Rhonda Charron started "Denise Sierra for Mayor," a private Facebook group helping push a write-in campaign for the outgoing city councilor who filed a complaint against former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt back in September.
Turnto10.com
Police searching for missing man in New Bedford
(WJAR) — New Bedford police said they are searching for a missing man named Francisco who was last seen during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said he has dementia and may speak incoherently. He was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County...
Turnto10.com
Community throws baby shower for Exeter couple who lost home in fire
EXETER, R.I. — A couple in Exeter lost everything in a house fire earlier this year, but they're gaining a true sense of community. In July, Dianna Clapp-Behm and Scott Behm’s home caught on fire on Ted Rod Road in Exeter. "I was in complete shock. I was...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women
A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turnto10.com
Man convicted of stealing from family of Superhero Alex
Bristol County prosecutors said Thursday that a Massachusetts man was convicted of stealing from the family of a Somerset boy known to the community as “Superhero Alex.”. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Garrett Turner to a serve a year in the House of Corrections. Turner is currently serving a six-month sentence for larceny in Plymouth County.
Turnto10.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing 2-year-old and father
(WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing 2-year-old child and her father on Thursday. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. According to police, investigators believed he may have been...
Turnto10.com
Company to pay $1.5 million in investigation into 6/10 Connector construction project
Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Wednesday that they have resolved criminal and civil cases stemming from an investigation into fill used in the federally funded Route 6/10 Connector construction project in Providence. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said a Massachusetts construction company will pay $1.5 million and a former company...
