Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt as ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in MCU

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPxRB_0icVsN9l00

Harrison Ford is now joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ford, who is best known for his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” Variety and other media outlets are reported.

The “Thunderbolt” role had previously been played by William Hurt, who died earlier this year from prostate cancer.

Captain America: New World Order” follows the Disney+ miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” both of which star Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, who was handed the shield by Chris Evans’ character at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“New World Order,” which is part of the MCU’s Phase 5, also has Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly as part of the cast, Deadline reported.

Ford is not expected to appear in “Thunderbolts,” a film based on anti-heroes that is supposed to be released after “Captain America 4.″

Ross was introduced in Marvel Comics in 1962, Deadline reported. Hurt originated the role of Ross in “The Incredible Hulk,” released in 2008 and starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The “Broadcast News” actor appeared in several other MCU films as the U.S. Secretary of State.

Hurt’s final appearance as Ross was in 2021′s “Black Widow.”

This is the first appearance of Ford in the MCU, but his next release is an upcoming “Indiana Jones” sequel, which is scheduled to be released next June, Deadline reported.

The History of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe The History of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (NCD)

