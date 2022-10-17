Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
Santa Claus visiting Glens Falls Festival of Trees
Santa Claus is coming to town - more specifically, Glens Falls. The 31st annual North Country Festival of Trees is coming to the Queensbury Hotel next month, using the hotel's newly renovated ballroom space as the perfect place to meet jolly Saint Nick himself.
Relive the Murder at Cherry Hill in Albany
In May of 1827, a murder occurred at Cherry Hill resulting in two trials and the last public hanging in Albany. Cherry Hill invites the public to come and relive the historic night with a stirring walkthrough.
Free car wash with food donation on Oct. 22-23
ALBANY, N.Y. — For the second time in 2022 and for the 11th consecutive year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, Oct, 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free ultimate...
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Saratoga Springs jewelry shop embraces ‘dark’ aesthetic
The Dark Gem Shoppe, a jewelry and gift store, officially opened its doors at 30 Beekman Street in June. Owner Jessica Boshek said her customers describe her shop as "different," and that's exactly what she's going for.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro reopens at new home in Schenectady
Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, as well as Seven Points Brewery, has reopened in its new home in Schenectady at 237 Union Street in the Stockade. The restaurant had its official grand opening weekend on Thursday, October 13, Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Whitney Young Health honors Fahy and Morne at legacy event
TROY, N.Y. — Whitney Young Health’s annual fundraiser, The Legacy Event, was held recently at Loft 433 in Troy. The event recognizes and honors community leaders who are making a difference in the Capital Region and benefits individuals and families who rely on Whitney Young Health for affordable medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare.
Off the Beaten Path: The Crisp Cannoli
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family recipes and Italian tradition is at the center of The Crisp Cannoli in East Greenbush. That, and of course, crisp cannolis! Over the years, Jason Grant, the owner, has concocted 28 different flavors of cannolis. Their food and baked goods are all made from scratch, representing the best from his […]
Going inside the real homes of HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
From the outside, the line of historic homes along Troy's Third Street look modest. The townhouses were built at the turn of the 19th Century. Once you step inside Bill and Sue Comiskey's home the elaborate details and decor magnify its rich history from 1885 and transport you back in time.
City Church plans grand opening of new forever home
City Church—now located at 445 North Pearl Street—will be hosting its Grand Opening "Housewarming Party" on Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m.
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
