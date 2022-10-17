ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
Troy Record

Free car wash with food donation on Oct. 22-23

ALBANY, N.Y. — For the second time in 2022 and for the 11th consecutive year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, Oct, 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free ultimate...
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Troy Record

Whitney Young Health honors Fahy and Morne at legacy event

TROY, N.Y. — Whitney Young Health’s annual fundraiser, The Legacy Event, was held recently at Loft 433 in Troy. The event recognizes and honors community leaders who are making a difference in the Capital Region and benefits individuals and families who rely on Whitney Young Health for affordable medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare.
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Crisp Cannoli

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family recipes and Italian tradition is at the center of The Crisp Cannoli in East Greenbush. That, and of course, crisp cannolis! Over the years, Jason Grant, the owner, has concocted 28 different flavors of cannolis. Their food and baked goods are all made from scratch, representing the best from his […]
NEWS10 ABC

Going inside the real homes of HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

From the outside, the line of historic homes along Troy's Third Street look modest. The townhouses were built at the turn of the 19th Century. Once you step inside Bill and Sue Comiskey's home the elaborate details and decor magnify its rich history from 1885 and transport you back in time.
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
