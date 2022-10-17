Read full article on original website
Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
WITN
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
cbs17
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
Washington police say 16-year-old recovering after being shot in leg
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old is recovering after Washington police said he was shot in the leg on Thursday. Police responded to the 700 block of North Market Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a call of a shooting. They found the teen, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was transported […]
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming site and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday.
Church daycare employee under investigation after videos show 'mishandling' of children
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a day care worker for suspected child abuse. The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care. One video shows the employee...
Greene County murder case to be featured Wednesday in TV series
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night. Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office […]
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
Jacksonville man sentenced for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday after he pled guilty on drug-related charges. Steven Rolle, aka “Bank Rolle,” was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020, through January 2021. On June 8, Rolle pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. According to […]
WITN
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspicious man claiming to represent delivery company
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect who people said has been going door-to-door representing a local delivery company. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
