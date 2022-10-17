ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WNCT

Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Washington police say 16-year-old recovering after being shot in leg

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old is recovering after Washington police said he was shot in the leg on Thursday. Police responded to the 700 block of North Market Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a call of a shooting. They found the teen, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was transported […]
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny

JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Teenager found shot in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greene County murder case to be featured Wednesday in TV series

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night. Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced for drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday after he pled guilty on drug-related charges. Steven Rolle, aka “Bank Rolle,” was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020, through January 2021. On June 8, Rolle pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. According to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Community Policy