KGO

Famed dance company Ensemble Español dazzles with flamenco performances

CHICAGO -- Ensemble Español has been dazzling audiences on some of the biggest stages in Chicago and around the world, including Poland, China and Mexico. In residence at Northeastern Illinois University for the past 47 years, Ensemble Español Dance Theater is Chicago's longest running Spanish dance company, with 28 members strong.
