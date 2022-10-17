Victoria Beckham proved to TikTok that she doesn’t follow hair trends, she dictates them. The designer’s TikTok account is full of inspiration and luxury. However, the recent trip down memory lane of iconic hairstyles over the years signals that nothing is ever new under the sun — at least not in Victoria Beckham’s world. The star used viral audio to recall some of her most talked about hairdos and the vibes she got from them. The first look of the clips shows Beckham during her Spice Girls days, with red hair cut into a bob was her arriving look, followed by a perfect pixie haircut that is still relevant today. One of her least favorites in the clip was a blonde cropped cut and fringe.

18 HOURS AGO