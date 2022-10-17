Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Horse Sneakers Are Here and They're Adorable
Meet Horse Kicks, a new brand of sneakers for horses created by Lexington, Kentucky-based designer Marcus Floyd. Floyd uses techniques learned from The Shoe Surgeon‘s customization workshop, SRGN Academy, to craft the footwear, finding inspiration from some of the most beloved sneaker silhouettes. The Horse Kicks Fall 2022 collection...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Hypebae
How to Cop the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Sportstyle Collab
Danish womenswear label Cecilie Bahnsen delivered one of the most talked about sneaker moments of Paris Fashion Week with a floral-heavy partnership with ASICS. The collaborative models speak to the designer’s penchant for movement, a connection she calls out in a press release. With ASICS it’s always been about...
Hypebae
Pink Paisley Covers the Latest Air Force 1
Following a white/green Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt and “Pink Spell” Air Force 1 React, one of the world’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes returns with paisley details. Aptly named the “Pink Paisley,” the forthcoming release joins fellow Nike models donning the print including an olive iteration...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Gets a Panda Colorway
Thanks to numerous restocks and barely altered reincarnations, the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” has become a point of contention in the sneaker community. While many find frustration with the colorway’s oversaturation, the people have spoken — the crisp black and white makeup is here to stay.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Hypebae
Your First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound continues its footwear partnerships, following up on its New Balance 990v3 sneaker with an updated iteration of the made-in-England 991. An eBay listing spotted by New Balance collector @dane3fune — which has been removed since — revealed the first look at the collaborative kicks. As seen in the images, the sneakers arrive in a dark gray palette, featuring suede overlays atop a mesh base on the upper. A touch of contrast is added with the black “N” branding on the sides as well as the inner lining and collar. The collaboration is highlighted with JJJJound branding on the heel while a New Balance 991 tag appears on the tongue. The kicks are complete with ABZORB cushioning tech on the soles.
Hypebae
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Hypebae
Nike Teases "Animal Instinct" Collection Led by a Pink-Soled Air Force 1
Nike adds to its lineage of animal print models with a four-part “Animal Instinct” collection. An Air Force 1 Mid, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo and Blazer Mid make up the collection, all of which sport mixed animal prints and thematic special edition tongue branding. The Air...
Hypebae
Meet INUIKII Footwear: Fearless Designs and Innovative Comfort
INUIKII, meaning “the beauty of the cold,” is an independently owned luxury footwear brand that began as a family affair. Designed in Switzerland and handmade in Europe, the brand strives to create timeless pieces that offer style, sustainability and practicality at the core of designs. The bedrock of...
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Hypebae
Bath & Body Works Introduces Moxy, an Exclusive Beauty and Wellness Brand
Bath & Body Works is a household brand that has been a part of our external body care and lifestyle routines for quite some time. The brand is now interested in looking after us all internally and externally with the launch of its wellness and skincare line, Moxy. The Moxy...
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Unveils Tabi Toe-Inspired Shopping Bag
Haute couture label Maison Margiela has unveiled a new staple, dubbed the “Tabi Toe Shopping Bag.” The Parisian imprint takes its beloved Japanese-inspired Tabi boot into an updated accessories range by tossing the silhouette onto a large-size tote shape. The news comes shortly after the label reimagined John Galliano’s debut handbag collection into a mini baby size.
Hypebae
Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton Are 2022's Hottest Brands in Handbags
Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton have been named some of the hottest brands of 2022 in the luxury handbag category. Rebag has unveiled the third edition of its annual Clair Report, which uses the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale to analyze trends in fashion and retail. Some of the main trends spotted were consumers’ continued interest in heritage brands for luxury bags.
Hypebae
FILA Taps Hailey Bieber for Global Campaign
FILA has joined forces with Hailey Bieber for the brand’s newest global campaign, photographed by Renell Medrano with styling by Bieber herself, alongside Dani Michelle. Spotlighting key styles from FILA’s new collection alongside archival pieces, the campaign sees Bieber style a range of sweatshirts, vests, oversized pants and jackets, completing the looks with staple bucket hats and FILA footwear.
Hypebae
Cartier Introduces New Pebble-Shaped Watch
Cartier has added a new model to its watch lineup, comprising iconic and timeless pieces such as the Tank and Santos. This time around, the London branch of the jeweler and watchmaker has introduced a limited edition, pebble-shaped design from its archives, also known as the “Baseball.”. The timepiece,...
Hypebae
Victoria Beckham Does a Deep Dive of All Her Iconic Hairstyles on TikTok
Victoria Beckham proved to TikTok that she doesn’t follow hair trends, she dictates them. The designer’s TikTok account is full of inspiration and luxury. However, the recent trip down memory lane of iconic hairstyles over the years signals that nothing is ever new under the sun — at least not in Victoria Beckham’s world. The star used viral audio to recall some of her most talked about hairdos and the vibes she got from them. The first look of the clips shows Beckham during her Spice Girls days, with red hair cut into a bob was her arriving look, followed by a perfect pixie haircut that is still relevant today. One of her least favorites in the clip was a blonde cropped cut and fringe.
Hypebae
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
Hypebae
Jared Leto Unlocks the Key to Youth With the Launch of Beauty Brand
The cat is out of the bag, Oscar award-winning actor Jared Leto is launching his own skincare brand: Twentynine Palms. Twentynine Palms will feature an 11-piece line of skincare, body care and haircare products. (As we know Leto has the most amazing skin and hair.) “I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” Leto shared with Vogue. Twentynine Palms draws its name from a popular getaway in California, Joshua Tree National Park. The new brand embraces this reverence for imagination and reinvention, with the Mojave desert as its muse, utilizing ingredients local to the Mojave desert to create formulas with subtle aromas inspired by the desert landscape.
