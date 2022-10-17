Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing 2-year-old and father
(WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing 2-year-old child and her father on Thursday. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. According to police, investigators believed he may have been...
Turnto10.com
Baker to attend Massachusetts State Police's 87th Recruit Training Troop graduation
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to attend the graduation of the Massachusetts State Police’s 87th Recruit Training Troop on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester. During the festivities, the troops, in full uniform, are announced to be fit to serve...
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
Turnto10.com
Police searching for missing man in New Bedford
(WJAR) — New Bedford police said they are searching for a missing man named Francisco who was last seen during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said he has dementia and may speak incoherently. He was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County...
Turnto10.com
Man convicted of stealing from family of Superhero Alex
Bristol County prosecutors said Thursday that a Massachusetts man was convicted of stealing from the family of a Somerset boy known to the community as “Superhero Alex.”. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Garrett Turner to a serve a year in the House of Corrections. Turner is currently serving a six-month sentence for larceny in Plymouth County.
Turnto10.com
Dighton police find 14-year-old boy reported missing
(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department said a 14-year-old boy reported missing Thursday morning was found unharmed. Police said the boy was found about a half-mile from his home at about 1:30 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
Turnto10.com
Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
Turnto10.com
2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women
A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl, 16, reported missing
Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans
(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
Turnto10.com
Man's van stolen, along with tools he needs for work
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are searching for two people after a van was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Monday. Juan Carlos Morales said he was heading inside the Lowe's on Mineral Spring Avenue to buy paint, when he got districted by a text message and accidentally left his keys in the van.
Turnto10.com
Man acquitted of murder in shooting death of his father in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 24-year-old man was found not guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his father in Woonsocket. A judge acquitted Alex Cote of first-degree murder and two gun counts in the killing of Adam Castonguay last year. The defendant testified that he shot...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
West Warwick couple indicted for alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing
(WJAR) — A Statewide Grand Jury has indicted a West Warwick couple for allegedly trafficking firearms and manufacturing ghost guns. Russell Gravier, 41, and Christina Federici, 37, face multiple felony charges following an investigation from the state’s Urban Violent Crime Task Force. The two were arrested on July...
Turnto10.com
Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
Comments / 0