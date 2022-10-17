ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing 2-year-old and father

(WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing 2-year-old child and her father on Thursday. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. According to police, investigators believed he may have been...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Police searching for missing man in New Bedford

(WJAR) — New Bedford police said they are searching for a missing man named Francisco who was last seen during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said he has dementia and may speak incoherently. He was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man convicted of stealing from family of Superhero Alex

Bristol County prosecutors said Thursday that a Massachusetts man was convicted of stealing from the family of a Somerset boy known to the community as “Superhero Alex.”. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Garrett Turner to a serve a year in the House of Corrections. Turner is currently serving a six-month sentence for larceny in Plymouth County.
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
BRISTOL, CT
Turnto10.com

Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence

(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man sentenced to prison in robberies of 2 women

A New Bedford man who pushed two women and stole their purses was sentenced to state prison last week, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery over a person over the age of 60, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Raynham girl, 16, reported missing

Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans

(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Man's van stolen, along with tools he needs for work

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are searching for two people after a van was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Monday. Juan Carlos Morales said he was heading inside the Lowe's on Mineral Spring Avenue to buy paint, when he got districted by a text message and accidentally left his keys in the van.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy