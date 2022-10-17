Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Benning laments 'decimated' linebacking corps
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, a color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s football team remains in a positive position mentally, but talent issues are a factor going into the final five games of the regular season.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
1011now.com
Flood, Pansing Brooks attack each others’ record on crime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both candidates for Congress in Nebraska’s First District are trading jabs about violent crime, and each others’ stance on public safety. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in Lincoln are a cause for concern. Flood called...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’
While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
1011now.com
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
Husker247 Podcast: Mickey or the field?
Husker247 gathered during the midpoint of Nebraska’s second bye week to talk about the Purdue game, Nebraska’s team as it heads into the final five contests, Mickey Joseph and where things sit with the recruiting. The show opened with a conversation about Nebraska’s contest at Purdue, what Michael...
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
1011now.com
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" The Malcolm Clippers are 8-0 with a district championship & playoff berth already clinched. A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart.
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale
A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved restaurant, Time Out Chicken, as a turnkey operation.
Winning Streak Hits 10 as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Purdue
The Huskers have swept their last five opponents
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
Comments / 0