Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
cbs4local.com
Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
cbs4local.com
19-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at northeast shopping center, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for a deadly shooting that took place at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigations Division arrested Craig...
cbs4local.com
Migrants involved in Hudspeth County shooting detained by ICE; attorney pushes for release
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — The attorney representing six migrants that were reportedly shot at by twin brothers in Hudspeth County is pushing to get her clients released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 6 migrants were part of a group of 13 who 60-year-old brothers Michael...
cbs4local.com
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is the City of El Paso addressing the police officer shortage?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For more than a decade now, the El Paso Police Department has dealt with an officer shortage. Despite a consistent ranking as one of America's safest big cities, the officer shortage slows response times and can lead to missed calls. The city's new budget...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
cbs4local.com
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers stop multiple narcotic smuggling attempts at El Paso ports of entry last week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple narcotics smuggling attempts at different ports of entry in El Paso last week. CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing on Oct. 10 intercepted 2.38 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception...
cbs4local.com
El Paso judge dismisses over 100 additional cases Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a dismissal hearing held at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday a total of 123 cases were dismissed by Judge Humberto Acosta. As we’ve reported, the Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress filed motions to dismiss criminal cases since August, under Texas Law 32.01 due to a lack of activity from the District Attorney’s office.
cbs4local.com
Texas Gas submits request to increase rates; would impact home, commercial customers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Gas Service submitted a request to the City of El Paso with new proposed rate increases that would impact residential and commercial customers. While rates were increased back in July, the new request was submitted because it is required by law every...
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
cbs4local.com
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in the Lower Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Cathedral Street around 10 a.m. Police officials said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of...
cbs4local.com
New Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health to be built in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
cbs4local.com
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Tax Offices experiences issues with credit, debit card payments
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Tax Offices are experiencing payment issues Wednesday. The County Tax Offices, except for one location, are not accepting credit or debit cards for payment currently due to an issue. The Northeast Tax Office, located at 4641 Cohen Ave, Ste. B, will...
cbs4local.com
Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Mayor contradicts statements made about advise for declaring State of Emergency
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser contradicted his stance when it comes to declaring a State of Emergency over the migrant crisis. Leeser is on record, saying the White House, Chief of Border Patrol and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar had urged him not to declare a State of Emergency.
cbs4local.com
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
Comments / 0