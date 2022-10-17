ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Body of woman found in El Paso desert sparks homicide investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was discovered in the El Paso desert Wednesday morning. A passerby made the discovery near the intersection of 2900 Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard. The body of a woman who is believed to be in her mid-30s to late-30s was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso judge dismisses over 100 additional cases Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a dismissal hearing held at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday a total of 123 cases were dismissed by Judge Humberto Acosta. As we’ve reported, the Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress filed motions to dismiss criminal cases since August, under Texas Law 32.01 due to a lack of activity from the District Attorney’s office.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in the Lower Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Cathedral Street around 10 a.m. Police officials said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health to be built in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
EL PASO, TX

