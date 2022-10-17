ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
Glamour

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
sm2media.com

Church of Jackson is here to stay

The Church of Jackson is a consistent visitor to the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Every Tuesday, they can be found at Shoemaker square. Their protests range from 10 to 15 people with various graphic images to two people holding a picket sign.    . By looking at the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Greyhound returns to Vicksburg

Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS

