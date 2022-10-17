Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
Milam County Deputy Shot Multiple Times, Suspect Killed
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — An officer involved shooting occurred this afternoon around 2 p.m., near Rockdale in Milam County. Milam County Judge Steve Young tells FOX 44 News a Mental Health Deputy was shot twice while on a call in the 100 Block of Inwood Road. Judge Young says the deputy returned fire killing the suspect.
Bell County launches Scofflaw program
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares...
Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
Joint operation near Rockdale nets meth, heroin, cocaine
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Three people have been arrested and drugs have been seized in a joint operation near Rockdale in Milam County. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said early Tuesday morning that Milam County deputies, along with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a search warrant at an address on Russel Drive – just south of the City of Rockdale.
Killeen falls in high scoring game against Red Oak
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen Kangaroos came up short at home on Thursday night, as they fell to the Red Oak Hawks 59-28. Next week, Killeen will take on Shoemaker on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 pm at Searles Stadium.
Friday Night Football Fever Forecast
Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:. Temple takes on Harker Heights High School tomorrow night. It will be a pleasant night but a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures falling from the lower 80s by kickoff, mid 70s by halftime, to the the lower 70s by the drive home under clear skies.
