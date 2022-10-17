Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of murder after a woman was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check.

Deputies responded to 592 Weston Rd. at 8:47 a.m. They discovered the woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe the murder was committed several days prior.

Officials do not believe the incident is a random act. There is currently no threat in the area. A person of interest is currently in custody in an unrelated case, officials said.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact (252) 830-4141, Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or online at www.crimestopper.org .

