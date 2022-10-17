Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Drops In March: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” will be a smash hit next year. One of the best Jumpman efforts of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was beloved at the time thanks to its unique aesthetic that even contained shark teeth on the midsole. It is a sneaker that has a storied history, and there are plenty of amazing colorways to be had. In 2023, some fantastic Jordan 5 colorways will be hitting the market, including this “UNC” model below.
sneakernews.com
Patent Leather Tans And Dark Brown Accent The Nike Air Force 1
It’s Air Force 1 galore for The Swoosh this year as slightly disparate offerings of the hallmark silhouette continue to make rounds throughout its 40th anniversary. Furthering its propositions extended from the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic, the latest build accents with tan and brown leathers. Dominated by tumbled...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Animal Pack” Covered In A Variety Of Wild Patterns
Over the past few years The Swoosh has employed a multitude of propositions centered around animal print textiles. Most notably expressed via the atmos x Air Max 1 “Animal Pack” from 2020, the aforementioned scheme is now returning to the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Crisp white tumbled...
sneakernews.com
A Dominant “Active Fucschia” Outfits The Latest Women’s Nike Dunk Low
After shaking up the tonal spectrum with a flurry of disparate flavors and textile constructions, the Nike Dunk is returning to its tried-and-true two-tone color blocking, spearheaded by its “Kentucky” Dunk Low counterpart set to return in November. Continuing to expand the brand’s propositions for the ladies, a boisterous “Active Fuchsia” is harkened to liven the latest women’s exclusive offering.
sneakernews.com
A Seldom Sampling Of “Pink Paisley” Dresses The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Low
Following a flurry of women’s-exclusive Nike Dunk Low’s that centered themselves around varying shades of a paisley print, the Air Force 1 is now taking hold of the textile for an unofficial Breast Cancer Awareness Month colorway. Premium tooling is employed by way of extending smooth tumbled leathers...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Revisits The Safari With Red Accents
The Nike Air Max 90 continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products, appearing in special and general styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a wild safari makeover akin to other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Force 1 Mid. A mix of zebra prints, snake skin and other animal-related patterns and prints take over the sneaker’s upper. Ruby-colored flair enters the mix via profile swooshes and tread visible at the sides. Air Max units underfoot opt for a black look that plays a tertiary role to the aforementioned components.
sneakernews.com
Lunar Hues Appear On The Nike Cosmic Unity
Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy Air Jordan 2 Low Collaborations By Two18, Shelflife, And Titan
With the tone set by Virgil Abloh and Union Los Angeles, the Air Jordan 2 is embarking on its 35th Anniversary in style. Not to worry — plenty of OG colorways are in the works, such as the Jordan 2 “Chicago” at the end of December, but Jordan Brand is hitting us with a triple-threat of collaborations, created in partnership with three key retailers across the globe.
sneakernews.com
Supreme, Swarovski, And Vans Deliver Four Crystal-Adorned Colorways Of The Old Skool
Ever-a-powerhouse of collaboration, Supreme has cultivated quite an extensive network, which is made up of everything from sneaker brands to the most beloved names in Japanese fashion. And for their latest Fall/Winter ’22 offering, the iconic New York streetwear label is bringing together two longtime partners: Swarovski and Vans.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Tokyo ’03 Collection Extends A “Viotech” Air Force 1 Mid
Much more selective in offerings compared to its low-top counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to differ up the AF1-heavy palette from the Swoosh during its 40th anniversary celebration. Taking inspiration from the year that proffered the highly touted Japanese-inspired “Shima-Shima” pack, the latest mid-cut silhouette mirrors the “Tokyo ’03” scheme of the Air Trainer 1.
sneakernews.com
Suede And Leather Build Out This Cool-Toned Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has enjoyed quite a bit of attention over the course of the last few months. And following the reveal of several exciting colorways, from the “Lunar New Year” to the “Somos Familia,” the silhouette is putting together a clean and simple look comprised almost entirely of cool tones.
sneakernews.com
“Core Black” and “Cloud White” Pair Together For The Made To Be Remade adidas Ultraboost
Leading by example within the sustainability space, adidas‘ Made To Be Remade initiative has proposed a recycling program that sees old, worn-down models reprocessed into new pairs utilizing the formers broken down content. Now joining the environmentally-minded roster is the brand’s heralded racing silhouette. Employing a simple black...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “Syracuse” Is Returning On November 1st
Among the earliest reprisals of the Be True To Your School series of Dunks, the Dunk Low “Syracuse” release was one of the key players in the global Dunk revival that is still sweeping the nation today. Over two years later, Nike has chosen to re-release some of the originators, with the white/orange pair set to return on November 1st.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 “Performance Art”
Save its collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore last November, the New Balance 993 has remained out of the release equation as the Boston-based brand has focused on the inline colorways of its silhouette’s rooted in basketball heritage. The script has since been flipped. Entering his fifth collaborative capsule with the brand, Joe Freshgood’s distinct eye for disparate yet ideal color palettes and textiles is being realized to overwhelming appreciation with the release of his New Balance 993 “Performance Art” collection this week.
sneakernews.com
Classic White And Navy Give The Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM A Vintage Appeal
Lost in the deluge of 40th Anniversary themed Air Force 1 releases is the PLT.AF.ORM, a women’s exclusive model that combines the DNA of the ’82 classic with modern platform sneaker design. With a variety of colorways having released already — some including furry exteriors and jewels — Nike is reverting back to a classic build that speaks to the AF1 purist.
sneakernews.com
A Utility Treatment Extends Across This Greyscale Air Force 1 Low
It seems as if everyday a brand new Air Force 1 is revealed. Fully taking advantage of the hallmark silhouette’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with the Beaverton-based brand own observance of 50 years, lavish aesthetics and builds are being employed with just a few months left in the year.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take Series Is Back With Fourth Model
While their season opener was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors in a near 15 -point blowout, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers enter their second consecutive season together with the end goal of raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. The former League MVP won’t be the only one in LA sharing the spotlight as Jordan Brand has officially debuted his fifth signature silhouette’s cost-effective counterpart, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
