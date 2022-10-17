Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
SignalsAZ
Red Ribbon Week Celebrated by MATFORCE
Red Ribbon Week is around the corner! Red Ribbon Week began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique Camarena who was murdered while working as an undercover agent. Communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs and drug use in America. This year, during the week of October 24th-28th, Yavapai County observes Red Ribbon Week and proudly celebrates the fact that a significant majority of the youth in our county do not abuse drugs or alcohol.
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Sets Tuition and Fees For 2023-24
Tuition and fees at Yavapai College have been set for the 2023-24 academic year. The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved changes to the College’s tuition and fees at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Yavapai College remains one of Arizona’s most affordable options for higher education. Compared...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Campus Open House
An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to take tours of the campus and its facilities,...
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
SignalsAZ
Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
SignalsAZ
Parenting Class for Parents with School-Aged Children
Classes start soon! Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are being offered the opportunity to attend the upcoming and free Common Sense Parenting class at MATFORCE in Prescott Valley. Facilitator, Sandi Cheney, will be presenting educational material over a 6-week period based on the Common Sense Parenting principle of “using your head as well as your heart to raise school-aged children.”
SignalsAZ
Serena Williams, DIY Pet Costumes, Weight Loss Related to Trauma, Turf Park | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
knau.org
Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting
Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot...
SignalsAZ
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
prescottenews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
fox10phoenix.com
Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, suspect arrested
RIMROCK, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded, which investigators believe is the suspect. Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive at...
theprescotttimes.com
19 YEARS SINCE TWO VICTIMS WERE FOUND MURDERED
THE YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON A COLD CASE DOUBLE HOMICIDE. It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
