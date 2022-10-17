ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SignalsAZ

Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election

Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Red Ribbon Week Celebrated by MATFORCE

Red Ribbon Week is around the corner! Red Ribbon Week began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique Camarena who was murdered while working as an undercover agent. Communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs and drug use in America. This year, during the week of October 24th-28th, Yavapai County observes Red Ribbon Week and proudly celebrates the fact that a significant majority of the youth in our county do not abuse drugs or alcohol.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home

CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists

Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Sets Tuition and Fees For 2023-24

Tuition and fees at Yavapai College have been set for the 2023-24 academic year. The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) approved changes to the College’s tuition and fees at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Yavapai College remains one of Arizona’s most affordable options for higher education. Compared...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Prescott Campus Open House

An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to take tours of the campus and its facilities,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Parenting Class for Parents with School-Aged Children

Classes start soon! Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are being offered the opportunity to attend the upcoming and free Common Sense Parenting class at MATFORCE in Prescott Valley. Facilitator, Sandi Cheney, will be presenting educational material over a 6-week period based on the Common Sense Parenting principle of “using your head as well as your heart to raise school-aged children.”
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting

Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022

Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 best solleges in Arizona

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

19 YEARS SINCE TWO VICTIMS WERE FOUND MURDERED

THE YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON A COLD CASE DOUBLE HOMICIDE. It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
jackcentral.org

Snowbowl needs to be stopped

Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy